With only two tradable first-round picks and a roster that has hovered around the play-in tournament for years, landing the Greek Freak might be a pipe dream. If the Milwaukee Bucks decide to send their superstar elsewhere, the Heat cannot afford to stand pat. They need a pivot, a secondary star who fits the timeline of Bam Adebayo and rejuvenates an offense that often goes stagnant.
If the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes end in a heartbreak for Miami, there is one name they must aggressively pursue: Ja Morant.
The desperate need for a dynamic playmaker
The current Miami Heat roster is built on grit, but it lacks the explosive north-south athleticism that breaks modern NBA defenses. While Tyler Herro has been a loyal soldier, averaging 21.9 points per game this season, he lacks the rim-pressure capabilities required to be a primary engine. Currently, the Heat rank 19th in offensive rating (114.9) despite a roster full of shooters. They are playing a style that feels stuck in the mud, often relying on high-volume shooting from Norman Powell, who leads the team with 23.1 points per game.
Ja Morant represents everything the Heat currently lacks. He is a walking paint touch. Even in a season where he’s missed time, the Memphis Grizzlies star is averaging 19.5 points and a staggering 8.1 assists per game. His ability to collapse defenses would create wide-open looks for shooters like Nikola Jovic, while his pick-and-roll chemistry with Bam Adebayo, who is putting up 18.0 points and 9.8 rebounds nightly, would become the most dangerous duo in the East.
According to reports, the Grizzlies have reached a crossroads where a fresh start for both parties might be the best path forward. For Miami, taking a swing on a talent of this caliber is exactly the kind of “Godfather” move Riley is known for. The Heat have always believed their culture can maximize any player’s potential, making them the perfect landing spot for the high-flying guard who currently boasts an elite 43.0% assist rate.
Constructing the “Plan B” blockbuster
The finances are the trickiest part. Miami is currently over the first tax apron ($178.1M), meaning they cannot take back more than 100% of the salary they send out. To land Morant and his roughly $36.7 million salary, the math has to be precise.
A potential package would center on Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. to satisfy the Grizzlies' need for “blue-chip” young talent. Jaquez has been a bright spot, contributing 15.3 points and 4.7 assists per game, but you have to give up quality to get a superstar. To make the roster math work, the Heat will have to waive one player to make this trade.
By moving Herro, the Heat would be shifting their identity from a perimeter-heavy team to a fast-break juggernaut. Morant’s speed in transition would amplify a Heat defense that already ranks 9th in the league (113.4 defensive rating) and 7th in steals (9.0 per game). Imagine Morant leading a break after an Adebayo block; it’s a terrifying prospect for the rest of the league.
Why this is the must-make move
Wait-and-see is no longer a viable strategy. The Eastern Conference is getting younger and more athletic. The Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks are currently sitting atop the standings, leaving the 26-23 Heat fighting for a guaranteed playoff spot. If Miami fails to land a superstar this February, they risk falling into the “treadmill of mediocrity” that Riley has spent his career avoiding.
Ja Morant is only 26 years old. He fits the age profile of the team's core and provides a level of excitement that would sell out the Kaseya Center. While he isn't the seven-foot defensive monster that Antetokounmpo is, he solves Miami’s most glaring issue: the inability to generate easy baskets when the game slows down.
The clock is ticking on the 2026 trade deadline. If the Milwaukee Bucks keep their star, or if the Golden State Warriors outbid Miami with their treasure trove of picks, the Heat must pivot immediately. Trading for the Memphis star isn't just a backup plan; it’s a championship-caliber adjustment. If the whale doesn't bite, it's time to go after the fastest shark in the water.