On Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies hit the floor in London for a game against the Orlando Magic, in a rematch of the game last week between the two teams in Berlin. Ja Morant missed that contest, which saw the Grizzlies blow a 20-point lead en route to a tough loss, but he was back in the lineup for Sunday's game in London.

Morant certainly set the tone for the Grizzlies early in this one, scoring 20 points in the first half on just seven field goal attempts, to go along with 10 assists. The Grizzlies led by 19 going into the break.

Morant had been out of the lineup for the last few games due to injury, and all the while, trade rumors have been swirling following reports from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that Memphis was open to trading its star point guard.

Things heated up even more last week leading up to the game in Berlin, after cameras caught Morant in a heated altercation with teammate Vince Williams Jr. at a Grizzlies practice.

However, the ship appears to have been righted at least temporarily based on Morant's performance to open up the game in London. At this point, it would seem to be unlikely that the Grizzlies make a decision to alter course based on one game, but it had to feel good for the team to see their star player channel the old version of himself amid what has been a rough season.

The Grizzlies will next take the floor stateside on Wednesday evening against the Atlanta Hawks.