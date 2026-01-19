In the modern NBA, the trade deadline and the weeks leading up to it are filled with tons of moves, both big and small. If a player hears his name pop up in trade rumors, it is incredibly likely that he will, in fact, be dealt.

Take Trae Young, for example. The point guard was already dealt to the Washington Wizards, even though deadline day is still weeks away. Many of the other big-name players on the trading block will be moved before February 5 at 3 p.m. ET, too.

These days, the biggest question surrounding the best trade candidates is not whether they will or won't be traded, but where they will be traded to. The hope is to answer that question below. Here are the best landing spots for the best NBA trade candidates who already have one foot out the door.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Best landing spot: Miami Heat

Ja Morant's days with the Memphis Grizzlies are numbered, and a trade is likely right around the corner. Memphis has been growing tired of the point guard's antics for years now. He has been suspended on multiple occasions, and the last straw may have been his recent argument with Vince Williams, in which he clearly stated his displeasure with the Grizzlies.

The Miami Heat seem like a logical home for Morant to turn his career back around. Not long ago, Morant was a two-time All-Star who was viewed as one of the future faces of the league. He was regularly leading the Grizzlies to high seeds in the Western Conference because of his incredible aerial ability. It is obvious that Morant is still a superstar talent, even if he is having a down year and has disappointed in recent seasons.

Perhaps the Heat culture can shape him up and allow him to reach the potential he showed earlier in his career. The Heat have desired another star since Jimmy Butler requested a trade out of town. Point guard happens to be Miami's biggest need, too. With Terry Rozier on indefinite leave, Davion Mitchell has taken on most of the point guard minutes. Mitchell is a pesky defender, but the Heat need more creation ability from their lead guard. The one thing preventing a Morant-to-Miami deal is the Heat's hesitancy to ruin a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

Best landing spot: Sacramento Kings

Jonathan Kuminga officially requested a trade on the first day he became trade-eligible on January 15. That doesn't come as much of a surprise, as he has had a rocky relationship with the Golden State Warriors for quite some time now. Kuminga didn't return to the Warriors until late in the offseason.

When he was searching for new homes in free agency, the G-League Ignite product was commonly linked to the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento still seems like the best fit for Kuminga. With the team poised to rebuild and trade veteran players such as Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, adding a young and athletic building block for the future would make sense.

Kuminga still has the talent to give so much more than he was ever able to show with the Warriors. If he were traded to the Kings, and if the team did blow the rest of the roster up, he'd have a chance to prove himself as a featured player.

Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

Best landing spot: Detroit Pistons

Opinions are mixed on whether the Brooklyn Nets should or shouldn't trade Michael Porter Jr. The team added him and a future first-round pick in a trade with the Denver Nuggets in the offseason. In his first year with the Nets, Porter has been given a bigger role than he ever had in Denver.

The sharpshooter from Missouri has capitalized by becoming a 25.8 points per game scorer, proving that he can be a legitimate first or second scoring option. Despite this star leap, reports suggest the Nets may still flip him for even more draft capital. After all, they are rebuilding and a ways away from contention. The Nets are playing five rookie first-round picks this year.

While Porter could fit the Nets timeline, the concern here isn't whether they should keep him or trade him away. If Porter is put on the trading block, a destination that makes sense is the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have surprised many to become the top team in the Eastern Conference. In this season in which the conference is wide open, due to injuries to Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum, the Pistons should be going all in and making buyers moves.

Arguably their biggest weakness is their 3-point shooting. Porter has proven he is much more than just the catch-and-shoot option he was in Denver, but there is no denying that he is one of the best long-range experts in basketball. He'd help the Pistons spacing out big time, and he could be a legitimate co-star alongside Cade Cunningham on this Pistons team trying to contend for the NBA Finals.

Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

Best landing spot: Atlanta Hawks

It was less than a year ago when Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the Luka Doncic trade. That deal was shocking at the time, and it has proven to be a massive mistake since. Davis just can't shake the injury bug, and he recently suffered a hand injury that will hold him out for some time.

Davis' regular season isn't over, like originally reported, so the odds of him getting dealt seem greater now. The Mavericks are ready to move on from their trade mistake and move forward with Cooper Flagg leading the team. One team that makes sense for Davis' services is the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks already made the biggest trade of the season when they sent Young to the Wizards. Atlanta didn't get much of a return in that deal, but they could make up for it by buying low on Davis. Davis' massive contract and injury history mean it likely won't cost much to acquire him. At full health, he is still one of the best players in the NBA. Davis could do everything Kristaps Porzingis was acquired to do, but better. Porzingis has also struggled to stay on the court.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Best landing spot: Chicago Bulls

The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Zion Williamson first overall in 2019. He was one of the most highly touted prospects of all time, but his NBA career has largely been a disappointment because the former National College Player of the Year just can't stay healthy.

At some point, the Pelicans are going to cut their losses and go in another direction. If that happens ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls would make sense as a trade fit. Williamson is still an elite dunker who averages 22.4 points per game. The Bulls need a top-scoring option, and Williams could be just that.

Chicago could likely buy low on the Duke product, too. Williamson's contract isn't as lofty as that of a number of other All-Star caliber players, so trading for him wouldn't be as risky as meets the eye. Williamson's dunking ability would pair perfectly with an elite passer and lob thrower like Josh Giddey.

Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

Best landing spot: Houston Rockets

Chris Paul was sent home by the Los Angeles Clippers way back on December 3. It is inevitable that he will end his retirement tour on a new team, but little news has come out of Los Angeles about the all-time great point guard since his dismissal from the Clippers for disagreements with the coaching staff and organization as a whole.

The Houston Rockets have been running a point guard by committee philosophy since Fred VanVleet tore his ACL. The team should trade for Paul to shore up the position, though. The Rockets would offer Paul a chance to compete for his first ring in what is his last season. Houston is contending this year, and Paul would bring point guard stability to a team that has predominantly used two youngsters at the position.

The offense has gone somewhat stagnant in recent weeks, largely because there isn't a true playmaker leading the way. Amen Thompson is a great player, but he can play the two or the three. Reed Sheppard has also impressed in Year 2, but he is still learning the ropes and struggles on defense.

The Rockets have been all in since trading for Kevin Durant, so they need to make sure the VanVleet injury doesn't cost them. Luckily, a trade for Paul would be easy to pull off because he is on a minimum contract, and the Clippers have been looking to dump him for quite some time now. Los Angeles may end up just cutting him, but it would take a small trade package by the Rockets to ensure he ends up on their roster.

Tyus Jones, Orlando Magic

Best landing spot: Los Angeles Clippers

Tyus Jones seemed like an underrated offseason acquisition for the Orlando Magic. He has long been one of the best assist-to-turnover ratio players in the NBA, and he has developed a reliable 3-point shot in recent years. Playmaking and deep ball shooting were offseason needs of the Magic.

Unfortunately, Jones is having a horrendous season for the Magic. The point guard is averaging just 3.2 points per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Jones' failure to produce in Orlando may lead the Magic to prioritize getting off his contract, rather than hoping he develops into the player he has been in the past. Trading Jones would help the Magic get below the luxury tax line.

Although he has struggled this year, teams could still envision Jones returning to form and providing a steady playmaking presence off the bench after getting a change of scenery from the team in which he has had the worst season of his career. With the aforementioned Paul on his way out of Los Angeles, and the Clippers now winning games, Jones would make sense as a target for that team.

Coby White, Chicago Bulls

Best landing spot: Minnesota Timberwolves

One of the clearest team needs across the NBA is the Minnesota Timberwolves' hole at point guard. Mike Conley is struggling at age 38, and Rob Dillingham has yet to develop into a rotation-caliber player. That has forced shooting guards such as Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, and Bones Hyland into minutes at the one.

Coby White would fix the Timberwolves' point guard problem. The team is so close, evidenced by their back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. A trade for White could get them over the hump. As a star scorer, Edwards would benefit from having another playmaker on the roster, as would a play-finishing center like Rudy Gobert.

White is more than just a passing point guard, though. He scores at a fringe All-Star level, too. White is averaging 18.1 points per game this season, and he actually surpassed that total in each of the prior two seasons.

Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Best landing spot: Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have the biggest basketball fandom in the sport. Therefore, every year, it seems like their fans expect to get their way at the NBA trade deadline. They got their wish last year when they landed Luka Doncic in one of the most shocking trades ever.

The Doncic deal was a fleecing, and Lakers fans shouldn't expect such a huge deal this go around. The team very well could get one of the top players who have been rumored to them thus far, though. That player is Herb Jones, a wing defender who would be a great fit alongside the rest of the Lakers' roster.

Jones is truly elite at guarding at the point of attack. He has long arms and can wreak havoc in the passing lanes. He even provides some rim protection, too. Jones has always been a somewhat streaky offensive player, but he can knock down corner 3-pointers when playing at his best. The Lakers don't need much offense, though, considering Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves are already on the roster. They just need players who can make up for the defensive shortcomings of their stars.

DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings

Best landing spots: Philadelphia 76ers

The Sacramento Kings could blow things up sooner rather than later, so all of LaVine, Sabonis, and DeRozan could be on the move. DeRozan might have the least trade value of that big three, but he also seems like the most likely to be moved.

Sabonis is currently out with an injury that is making negotiating for him difficult. He'd also provide the most long-term value to the Kings if they decided to keep anyone around from the core. LaVine will be tough to move because of his large contract. DeRozan has a relatively tradeable contract. His mid-range-based skillset won't be valued by every team, but he could provide much-needed scoring for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers rarely have all three of Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey sharing the floor together because of the ever-present injury bug. When any of that core is inevitably sidelined, DeRozan can take over the scoring burden in the half-court offense. He is also shooting the 3-point shot more reliably than normal, which makes his fit with a healthy 76ers team much cleaner.