Two NBA legends are giving back. Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are each donating $100,000 to Dick Vitale's Gala for pediatric cancer research, per ESPN.

The announcement was made on ESPN, during the Kentucky-Indiana basketball game on Saturday night. ESPN posted the announcement on social media, along with a call for others to donate. The fund helps find a cure for cancer.

“We are giving you $200,000, it's done,” Barkley said to Vitale during the game broadcast.

Vitale gave his appreciation after Barkley made that promise. The broadcaster has been long involved with cancer research philanthropy. He is involved with the V Foundation, named after the late college basketball coach Jim Valvano. Valvano died in 1993 after a battle with cancer. He and Vitale were good friends.

Vitale has also battled cancer in recent years. He is known for being one of the most high-profile sports broadcasters in college basketball. His battle with cancer has forced him to cut down on his broadcasting commitments, but he still helps call games on ESPN.

O'Neal and Barkley are two of the biggest stars in the NBA over the last 30 or so years. Both players are now retired. Barkley played for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, while O'Neal won multiple NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

O'Neal also played with several other NBA teams. He also won a championship playing with the Miami Heat.

Both O'Neal and Barkley are now involved in sports broadcasting. Following their retirements, both players have also been involved in helping raise money for worthy causes. Their donations announced Saturday will definitely be appreciated.

