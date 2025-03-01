The New York Knicks visit the Miami Heat on Sunday night. Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report alongside guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., with both players listed as doubtful. Wiggins is dealing with a right ankle sprain, which forced him to miss Friday's matchup. Jaquez Jr. also has a right ankle sprain after going for 11 points and four rebounds in a 125-120 win against the Indiana Pacers. He left the game early. Here's everything we know about Andrew Wiggins' injury and his playing status vs. the Cavs.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Andrew Wiggins injury status vs. Knicks

Given Andrew Wiggins is doubtful for Sunday's Heat matchup against the Knicks, he'll most likely be ruled out. Wiggins didn't play in the Heat's 125-120 win against the Pacers, nursing his right ankle but could miss a second game in a row. He finished with 15 points, six assists, and two steals in a 131-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. struggled throughout February, averaging 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, whereas Wiggins has found his footing with the Heat before suffering a right ankle injury. His standout performance happened in a 120-111 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins finished with 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including a pair of threes, eight rebounds, and two steals. Then, he tallied 23 points, including four threes, four rebounds, and three blocks.

The Knicks defeated the Heat in their first and only meeting of the regular season. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a game-high 44 points, 13 rebounds, and All-Star Tyler Herro led the Heat with 34 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. The Heat are 28-30, which is the seventh-best record in the Eastern Conference standings. The Knicks, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games, are in third place with a 39-20 record.

So, the answer to the question of whether Andrew Wiggins is playing Sunday against the Knicks is not likely.