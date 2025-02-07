The NBA trade deadline was one of the busiest that it's been in years, and a number of superstars were on the move to new teams. One of those trades was Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, which ended up involving several players and five teams. It took some time to get it approved, but here are the final details, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Full details of the Butler 5-team trade:

GSW: Jimmy Butler

MIA: Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Davion Mitchell, GSW 2025 1st (Top-10 protected)

DET: Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III, future GSW 2nd-round pick

UTA: Josh Richardson, KJ Martin, UTA/DET/NYK 2028 2nd-round pick (least favorable)

TOR: PJ Tucker, LAL 2026 2nd-round pick (via MIA), cash considerations (MIA),” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Heat are sending a 2031 2nd-round pick and cash to Utah, as well as a 2026 2nd-round pick and cash to Toronto. Utah gets a 2028 2nd-round pick from Detroit and a 2031 2nd-round pick from Golden State,” Siegel continued.

Butler also received an extension from the Warriors, which was for two years, $111 million. At the end of the day, Butler got to a team that was one of his preferred destinations, and his contract lines up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Jimmy Butler excited to be with the Warriors

Jimmy Butler was introduced as a Warrior after the trade was finalized, and he seems to be excited about the opportunity to be somewhere new and compete.

“The biggest part was just getting here to be able to play basketball. I just want to be able to go out there and do what I've been doing for a very long time — have fun, smile, and run, and not just feel like I'm doing cardio all game. I’m very, very happy I’m not getting suspended anymore,” Butler said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The end of Butler's tenure with the Heat was not pretty, as he was suspended three different times in the same month. At a point, it was obvious that there was no way of reconciling, and the Heat had no choice but to trade him. Butler is now with a team that has a championship pedigree and is looking to climb up the standings in the Western Conference. Though Butler isn't the kind of player the Warriors have been used to playing with, what he brings to the court will help them on both sides of the ball.