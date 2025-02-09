MIAMI – As the Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, in return they got Andrew Wiggins among other pieces in what was a multiteam deal. Wiggins already sees similarities with the Heat and the Warriors but looks to take in the knowledge he learned from superstar Stephen Curry as he starts a new chapter in his career.

The former first-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft has been with Golden State since 2019 after being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves where he saw a resurgence in his career. He went on to play alongside Curry for the entire duration as he spoke about what he's learned from the star and how he “opened his eyes” on the team.

“Steph [Curry] is a very hard worker,” Wiggins said. “He was the leader of that team; he showed it by example a lot, especially in the weight room, in the gym, always the last one on the court and always the last one in the facility. He was just a very hard worker. Never stopped.

“That just opened my eyes and like I figured Steph works this hard every day. Just seeing him really do that is motivating. I just try to work hard every day and be the best version of me I can be.”

Andrew Wiggins on relationship with Steve Kerr, now with Erik Spoelstra

Besides his relationship with Curry, there was no doubt a strong one with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr as he had an emotional farewell to Wiggins after the news broke he would be traded to Miami. From Kerr, Wiggins will now play under Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, which is as good of a coaching pipeline as any player can get into the league.

The 29-year-old expressed to ClutchPoints about the strong bond he had with Kerr and how he's in a “new chapter in my life” now being with Spoelstra.

“Steve was amazing to me. Great coach, great friend, and our relationship got stronger and stronger every year I was there,” Wiggins said. “I’ll always appreciate and love Kerr for that. And here, being with Spo, I'm excited for this new chapter in my life. He’s one of the greatest coaches, so I'm looking forward to it, looking forward to getting better and growing with him.”

Andrew Wiggins on ‘Heat Culture' unlocking his best self

So far this season, Wiggins has averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three-point range. Even 11 seasons into his career, he's ready to “unlock” the best version of himself in Miami as the team has a reputation for doing that with a bevy of players.

“For sure, you know, you heard great things about the Heat, you know, the Heat culture, and how they unlock players, and you get better as you come here,” Wiggins said. “And I mean, that's what we're about. We work hard; we want to get better; we want to win. This is the perfect place for that.”

At any rate, Wiggins is likely to make his debut along with Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell on Monday night when the Heat (25-25) host the Boston Celtics.