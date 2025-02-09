MIAMI – New Miami Heat star Andrew Wiggins says goodbye to his old team the Golden State Warriors as he was introduced along with Davion Mitchell and Kyle Anderson as members of the team. Wiggins among the others came in the multi-team deal where the Heat traded Jimmy Butler after many months of drama as the now-former Warriors star speaks on the similarities with his new and old team.

It has been talked about before by coaches and players that Miami's offense led by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo resembles that of Golden State with such stars as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Wiggins would echo the same sentiments as he spoke to the media Sunday morning about how “there are similarities” with the four players mentioned.

“Just being able to play with any style on the court,” Wiggins said when asked if the transition from one team to the other would be easy with the comparisons. “Golden State had a unique style, especially playing with Steph and Draymond. There are similarities with Tyler and Bam. So looking forward to getting out there, being one of the older guys and just getting it started with them.”

Andrew Wiggins on the emotions of being traded to Heat from Warriors

The former first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft in Wiggins received an emotional farewell from Steve Kerr upon the trade which showed the impact felt within the organization. He would win a championship with the group in 2021 where Kerr cited him as being instrumental.

It was no doubt been a whirlwind for Wiggins in the past handful of days, hearing he would be traded, but would downplay it saying that “it's the NBA.”

“You see the trade rumors and stuff like that. But it’s the NBA,” Wiggins said. “You don’t really think it’s going to happen until it happens. Once I got the news, it’s time for a new chapter. It’s hard. But that’s the NBA, transitioning midseason. That’s the NBA. It’s a business. But I’m here. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited. I think we can do something special here. They got a nice squad, great coaching staff, amazing fans. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Andrew Wiggins on his confidence of the fit with the Heat

Wiggins has already been praised by Erik Spoelstra, Herro, Adebayo, and others since the trade was made official last Thursday as the fit is expected to be perfect. The 29-year-old is a solid two-way player which fits the Heat's identity in leaning on their defense with the offense working off that unit.

“I feel like I fit in pretty good,” Wiggins said. “You know, I think of myself as a versatile defender, can guard multiple positions. So, I think I’ll fit in.”

This season so far, Wiggins has been averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from deep. Now with the Kansas product in the 11th season of his career, he's ready to embrace the famed “Heat Culture.”

“They're a winning organization,” Wiggins said. “They do things right, they do it the right way. And when you come here, you’ve just got to be ready to work. I feel like with hard work comes winning, comes success, and that’s part of the Heat culture.”

Wiggins along with Anderson and Mitchell are expected to be available Monday night when the Heat (25-25) host the Boston Celtics before they embark on a five-game road trip.