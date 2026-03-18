A few weeks after, former champion Brock Lesnar issued his open challenge for WWE WrestleMania 42, and fans witnessed a new twist take place. Earlier this week, on Monday Night RAW, Lesnar almost began a new rivalry with Seth Rollins when Oba Femi answered his open challenge and marched down the ramp.

Moments after sharing a staredown with “The Beast Incarnate”, Femi brutally destroyed Lesnar and left him crawling to the back. Fans believe they also spotted Lesnar break character during his spot with Femi. Quite a rare sight, fans have often witnessed Lesnar destroy his opponents and vice versa.

However, a similar situation once occurred several years ago, when Lesnar was brutally destroyed by Goldberg and later by former Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Hours later, Femi began his feud with Lesnar, Strowman, now going by his real name, Adam Scherr, made a bold claim about the rivalry. He uploaded an older picture of himself destroying Lesnar with the caption, “There’s isn’t and will never be another like me!!!”

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There’s isn’t and will never be another like me!!! pic.twitter.com/rqvGdaG6NS — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) March 18, 2026

Strowman is no longer employed by WWE and currently runs his own reality TV show based on different American foods across the United States. Strowman's show, Everything on the Menu, was also recently renewed for a second season, while he also launched his own media production studio.

Oba Femi gets honest on the chances of winning a WWE main-roster championship