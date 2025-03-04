Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo made franchise history on Monday night as he put up a big performance in the first half against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo went into the locker room with 12 points and 10 rebounds. It was Adebayo's 222nd double-double of his career, and he is now the all-time double-double leader in Heat franchise history. Rony Seikaly was the previous leader, but Adebayo has now surpassed his total.

“Congrats to the new double-double leader in Heat franchise history, Bam Adebayo! He passes Rony Seikaly to set the new franchise record of 222,” NBA said in a post.

Not only did Bam Adebayo dominate in the first half against the Wizards, but the entire Heat team was on fire (no pun intended). Miami was in complete control from start to finish, and they led by 19 points at the break. Still, there is a lot of basketball left, and the Heat need to close this one out as this would be a bad loss. The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league.

Adebayo is having another impressive season as he is currently averaging just over 17 points per game. He is also averaging 9.9 rebounds per game and 4.3 assists per game. Adebayo is nearly averaging a double-double on the season, so it's no surprise that he is now the all-time double-double leader in Heat history.

Bam Adebayo has been in the NBA since 2017, and he has spent his entire career with the Heat. He played his college basketball at Kentucky, and he was taken by Miami with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Adebayo has been impressive throughout his career and he continues to be a key piece to this Heat team.

The Heat lost star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors in one of the biggest trades of the NBA season, but it is still looking like the team will make a run to the postseason. Miami is currently in 7th place and five games back of being in playoff position, but if the season ended today, they would be a home win in the play-in tournament away from locking up the seven seed in the playoffs.

Seven seeds don't typically make deep runs in the playoffs, but we have seen the Heat make some noise as a low seed before. It's going to be interesting to see what Bam Adebayo and the Heat can accomplish down the stretch and into the postseason.