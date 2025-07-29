The Minnesota Lynx had a open roster spot after waiving Alissa Pili right before the All-Star break, and they filled that spot temporarily this week with the signing of veteran WNBA guard Yvonne Anderson, the team announced. The Lynx were already down one guard in the lineup due to the season-ending injury to Karlie Samuelson.

The signing of Yvonne Anderson is to a 7-day contract, so the Lynx have some time to evaluate how they want to address their final roster spot. For a championship contender like the Lynx, having adequate depth that can conceivably play in the playoffs is key. With only 12 roster spots per team, making sure each player can contribute at a moment’s notice is an important factor in the WNBA.

Anderson joins the Lynx after having spent training camp with the Connecticut Sun. After going undrafted in the 2012 WNBA Draft, Anderson had yet to break through and make a WNBA roster until the 2022 season. That year she signed with the Sun and made the regular season roster out of training camp.

Anderson appeared in 11 games during what was her rookie season, at a little over nine minutes per game. She averaged 3.2 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her best game that season came in her third career game against the Indiana Fever. She finished with nine points while shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

But while it took close to ten years for Anderson to finally break into the WNBA, she had been playing professionally overseas for a while. Her spots including Greece, Italy, Sweden, France and Turkey. She also holds dual-citizenship and has played for the Serbian national team in various FIBA competitions, including most recently at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Anderson will join a deep Lynx rotation for at least the next seven days. She’ll have an opportunity to prove to the Lynx that she is worth keeping around for the rest of the season.