Ohio State football wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was only a true freshman last year, but he was still one of the best players in college football. Very few defenses had any sort of answer for him, and if he was able to declare, he would've been a first-round NFL Draft pick. Instead, Smith is back for another season with the Buckeyes, and he won't be eligble to go pro after this season either. He will play at least two more seasons in college, and that is a scary thought for the rest of the college football world.

Year one was huge for Jeremiah Smith, and year two is expected to be even bigger. Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt recently ranked his top players in college football, and he gave the top spot to Smith, comparing him to some of the best WRs in football history.

“Is it Megatron? Is it Julio Jones? Is it Randy? For the first time in my career, there is a player that I believe could join that echelon,” Joel Klatt said during an episode of his podcast. “I think we can all say this together, the best player in college football for next year is Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver for Ohio State. The best college football player I've ever seen. Very rarely do we see a player that comes in with all the hype of Smith, and then he doesn't just live up to that, but he exceeds those expectations. He's smart. He knows what he's doing. He knows how to run routes. He works hard.”

Smith torched opposing defenses last year as he finished the season with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Most teams that faced Ohio State didn't have any answer for him.

“When I would talk with opposing coaches and I would bring up, like, what's your plan for for Smith, they would look at me and be like, “Oh, there's not really a plan.' You can't really have a plan,” Klatt continued.

When searching for a comparison, Klatt is hesitant to put him on the same level as Randy Moss and Jerry Rice, but he sees the potential. But Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones? Klatt actually sees more in Smith.

“Well, what's the comp? And it's like, is it Megatron? And it's like, well, Jeremiah is more athletic than Megatron,” he said. “Is it Julio Jones? And I'm like, gosh, Jeremiah is more fluid than Julio, and it's like, is it Randy [Moss]? And it's like, well, you can't do that because Moss is Moss. [Jerry] Rice and Moss are at the top. I think that we need to collectively as a college football community — I want us to enjoy the next couple of years getting to watch this guy play college football. He can and will develop. He's got the talent to be one of the best of all time. The only guy. Just watch the film.”

It's hard to pick any other player in college football that is better than Jeremiah Smith, and Joel Klatt didn't. He believes that the Ohio State football superstar is the best player in the game, and it would be hard to find someone who disagrees.