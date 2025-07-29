Things improved for the Washington Commanders when Terry McLaurin finally showed up to camp. And head coach Dan Quinn was among the happy people. However, McLaurin’s previous absence and the consequences put him as one of two Commanders players struggling early in the team’s 2025 training camp.

The Commanders are looking forward to what they hope will be another strong regular season and one more step further in the playoffs. But McLaurin’s contract demands and subsequent absence have been a big distraction for the Commanders.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has ground to make up

A six-year veteran, McLaurin should be able to make up for lost time. However, even veterans sometimes suffer from straying from the normal preseason routines. So it remains to be seen whether McLaurin’s absences will cost him when the regular season rolls around. Either in the form of injury or reduced production.

It also doesn’t help that McLaurin has lost valuable time continuing to grow the timing and relationship with second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. It’s the kind of thing that can turn a promising season into a disappointing one.

Adding to the woes, McLaurin still doesn’t have a deal. That could shift hiim from a locker room boost to a player whose self-focus hurts the team.

Of course, the Commanders are trying to say the right things. That’s all they can do at this point. Quinn said the Commanders are happy to have McLaurin back, according to nfl.com.

“Terry McLaurin has reported, and we're very happy about that,” Quinn said. “I'm really pumped that he is here. He is such an awesome competitor. At his core, that's who he is.

“He'll start training camp on PUP for his ankle. On the business side, (Commanders General Manager Adam Peters) and the guys are still working very hard with Terry and his rep on the business side of things. While on PUP — just like we do with the other guys. He'll be working with the trainers to get back as soon as he can.”

McLaurin also tried to put a positive spin on the negative situation.

“It feels good to be around my teammates and around my fans,” McLaurin said. “I can't beat that at all. They show me a lot of love and support, and I just try to give that back, not just on the field but off the field.”

But the truth is, the Commanders and McLaurin don’t appear to be close on a contract, according to commanderswire.com.

“It's been vast,” NFL insider Adam Schefter said when asked what the separation was between the two sides. “It's up to the two sides to figure out a way to bridge their differences. But I would say that DK Metcalf was the same draft class as Terry McLaurin; he got about $33 million per year. And I wouldn't think that Terry is going to take less than that. I think he wants considerably more than that. Now, what it comes in at, we'll wind up seeing.”

DE Andre Jones Jr. slipping down depth chart

It didn’t help Jones’ cause that the Commanders signed Von Miller. It’s not like Jones was battling for a starting spot, but he’s not even in the roster picture at this point. He stands as a fourth-teamer behind Miller, Dorance Armstrong, Jacob Martin, Deatrich Wise Jr., Jalyn Holmes, and Clelin Ferrell.

When the Commanders selected Jones in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, his former college position coach at Louisiana thought it was a steal thought it was a great pick, according to commanders.com.

“I think Washington got a steal,” Giuliani said. “He's capable of anything.”

However, Jones has made only two starts over two seasons with zero sacks and five tackles. And now it looks like his days with the Commanders could be moving toward their end.

His overall grade of 39.3 from Pro Football Focus doesn’t help his cause. It ranked 203 out of 211 defensive ends. He had a slightly better pass-rush grade of 52.7, but it only moved the needle to No. 178 in that category.

Still, he’s with a team that needs to improve its pass rush. Adding Miller could help, but the Commanders plan to harass quarterbacks by committee for the most part.

However, it could help Jones’ cause that Miller wants to help the younger players, according to commanders.com.

“I tell them what I should have been doing,” Miller said. “And that could be just different dynamics on the football field or rushing or just coming to work, just your daily process at work. So, I still love working with the young guys, and that's something that I'll be able to offer to this team.”