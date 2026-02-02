The Golden State Warriors are currently evaluating the NBA trade market with a specific focus on the forward position, leading to significant buzz regarding a potential reunion with Andrew Wiggins. According to reporting from Brett Siegel, league personnel have increasingly linked Wiggins back to the Warriors as the February 5 deadline approaches.

While the organization is also exploring other notable names like DeMar DeRozan, the history between Wiggins and the Warriors makes him a unique target. Any realistic trade scenario would likely involve Golden State sending out players such as Moses Moody or Buddy Hield to balance the finances.

Head coach Steve Kerr has openly expressed his affection for the veteran, and the mutual respect between the two parties suggests that a homecoming remains a compelling possibility for a team looking to stay competitive.

In addition to the high-profile pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Warriors have held exploratory conversations with the Miami Heat regarding Wiggins availability. Marc Stein reports that these talks are currently preliminary, with no firm intention of a deal being finalized immediately.

Some observers believe the Warriors are attempting to determine if they can somehow acquire both Wiggins and Antetokounmpo to form a powerhouse roster. However, the Heat is not currently looking to move Wiggins.

Miami is reportedly protecting its assets as it prepares its own massive trade package for the Bucks superstar, a deal that Milwaukee insists must include young talent like Tyler Herro.

Wiggins recently felt the deep connection he still has with the Bay Area during a nostalgic return to Chase Center last month. Having played for the Warriors from 2020 to 2025, he was a cornerstone of the 2022 championship team, where many felt his performance was nearly on par with the Finals MVP.

Although he was eventually traded to the Heat in a major multi-team deal that involved Jimmy Butler, Wiggins has remained professional about the move and praised the culture in Miami.

The front office is expected to continue searching for a move that keeps the roster in a position to win, with Wiggins remaining a primary figure of interest.