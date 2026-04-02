Suffice it to say, Olivia Rodrigo is over her four-letter album titles, as her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love, is coming out in 2026.

Rodrigo announced her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love, on Thursday, Apr. 2, 2026. It is coming out on June 12, and fans can pre-order and pre-save it.

“My third album[,] You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love[,] is out June 12th. I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait for you to hear it. available for preorder now! [pink heart emoji]” she wrote.

Fans are hyped for the album. Her close friend Conan Gray reacted to the announcement, commenting, “And the whole world applauded,” on her post on Instagram.

When will Olivia Rodrigo's third album come out?

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love will be released on June 12. While that is still a couple of months away, Rodrigo has a pattern of releasing singles before the album comes out.

Her debut album, Sour, was preceded by three singles: “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu,” and “Good 4 U.” Additionally, “Traitor” and “Brutal” were released later after Sour came out.

Similarly, Guts had two singles come out before the album, “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?” One week after Guts came out, “Get Him Back!” was released as a single.

This is an extremely exciting time to be a fan of Rodrigo. Expect even more updates as the release of her third album nears. Perhaps another tour is on the horizon.