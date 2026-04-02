NFL free agency is continuing weeks before the NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing in a veteran safety from the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to try to rebuild their weak defense. Safety Kyle Dugger, who last played with the Steelers, has agreed to sign a one-year contract, according to Adam Schefter.

Dugger had a solid career with the New England Patriots from 2020 to 2025. After playing Division II college ball, Dugger was drafted in the second round after winning the Cliff Harris Award for the best defensive player in the nation for a small school. Ahead of the trade deadline, Dugger was traded from the Pats to the Steelers. Now, he remains in the AFC North by signing with the Bengals.

Between both teams last season, Dugger finished with 59 tackles (29 solo) with two interceptions and a sack, all of which both happened as a member of the Steelers. One of his INTs was also a Pick-Six, making the Pats seriously regret getting rid of him. Dugger has 11 career INTs. 2022 was Dugger's best season as he had three INTs, two pick-sixes, and three special teams touchdowns. The Bengals are getting a star.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bengals also signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive back and special teams star, Ja'Sir Taylor. Taylor will mainly be used as a depth piece and special teams gunner (likely). Taylor was traded to the New York Jets ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline last season. Cincinnati also resigned Joe Flacco to back up Joe Burrow.