Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently reflected on LeBron James’ ambitious championship proclamation from 2010, saying his former teammate was “tripping” when he promised seven titles upon arriving in South Beach.

Wade’s comments resurfaced during an appearance on the podcast Pardon My Take, where he addressed the now-famous introduction rally that followed James’ decision to join the Heat in free agency. In front of a packed arena of Heat fans, James declared the franchise would win “not one, not two, not three…” championships, a moment that became one of the most replayed soundbites of his career.

When asked what was going through his mind as James counted off potential titles, Wade clarified that the promise had not been a collective statement from the Heat’s new “Big Three.”

“No it wasn’t no you guys. It was one person who said that. It wasn’t everybody was saying that, it was one person who said not three, not four…,” Wade said.

Dwyane Wade says LeBron James ‘got loose on the mic’ with Heat title count

Pressed further by host PFT Commenter about his reaction, Wade said his first thought was simple.

“He’s tripping, I was like slow down bro.”

Wade went on to explain that the atmosphere in the building contributed to James’ bold prediction.

“You’re in the moment, you’re thinking about this dynamic. Who’s going to start this dynamic. We’re amongst our fans, we’re feeling ourselves and then Bron got a little loose on the mic. He started counting a little extra. You know what I mean and so once he started going I was like, ‘Okay, well you’re the young boy.’ I guess if you said that, we’re rolling with you because you’re the one that’s going…. Because by seven, I’m going to be a little old. It ain’t going to be seven in a row.”

Despite the lofty proclamation, Miami’s run during the James era proved highly successful but fell short of the promised total. The Heat reached four consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 to 2014, capturing back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. James earned Finals MVP honors in both title runs and secured two regular-season MVP awards during his tenure.

Miami’s 2013 championship run marked high point of Big Three era

Miami’s peak came in the 2012-13 season, when the team finished with a franchise-best 66-16 record and produced a 27-game winning streak, the second-longest in NBA history. The Heat ultimately defeated the San Antonio Spurs in a seven-game Finals series that year, a matchup remembered for Ray Allen’s game-tying three-pointer in Game 6.

The Heat’s run ended after the 2014 Finals loss to San Antonio, which prompted James to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wade would later continue his career with the Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers before retiring in Miami in 2019.

James, meanwhile, remains active in the league and is preparing for his 23rd NBA season. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, the four-time champion will seek his fifth ring alongside Luka Doncic when Los Angeles opens the 2025-26 season against the Golden State Warriors on October 21.

While James’ early words in Miami may have set expectations beyond reach, Wade’s reflection highlights the energy of that era and the realities of sustaining championship success in the NBA.