There was one thing Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade wished he did in his Hall of Fame career throughout NBA All-Star Weekend. It involved taking part in the dunk contest at least once.

Wade shined as one of the most athletic and speediest guards during his best years in the NBA with the Heat. He created unforgettable highlights at the rim, rarely shying away with ferocious dunks against opposing teams.

Wade holds the record for the most dunks from a guard in NBA history, with 1,098 career slams. Kobe Bryant (1,001) and Vince Carter (941) come right after him in that statistic.

However, he never got the invitation to take part in the annual dunk contest during All-Star Weekend throughout his career. Wade uploaded a Feb. 15 episode of The Timeout podcast, where he seemed to have frustration towards never getting any opportunity to participate.

“I’m going to name one person that never got in a dunk contest, is one of the greatest dunkers in the game of basketball. Flash. Myself. Most dunks by a guard in the history of the game, never got in the dunk contest,” Wade said at the 0:45 mark.

“I’m the number one guard in the history of the NBA, by far by the way, and never got asked to be in the dunk contest… I don’t know if I ever would because I never was asked.”

How Dwyane Wade played throughout Heat career

It would've been intriguing to see what dunks Dwyane Wade would attempt if he got the chance to be in the dunk contest. Despite his absence from the competition throughout his career, he made up for it by wowing many crowds all over the country with his memorable highlights.

Wade played 16 years in the NBA from 2003 to 2019, most with the Heat. He won three championships while earning 13 All-Star selections and eight All-NBA selections. He earned his place in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Wade left a strong impact on the game, especially for the Heat. He goes down as their most loyal and greatest player in franchise history, cementing himself as a legend.