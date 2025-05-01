After the Miami Heat endured an embarrassing sweep from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dwyane Wade had some interesting words for his former team. The sweep wasn't indicative of the Heat culture.

However, on Wade's podcast, he was brutally honest about the team following the sweep.

“When I heard Tyler Herro say we will not get swept, I was like you’re already swept, it’s over, my boy,” Wade said. “Listen, I’ve got to talk to my brother Bam, my little brother, because we sat right here when UD was here.

“We were on a FaceTime with Bam right here, and Bam said he wants that smoke. I said right back on that FaceTime, you don’t want that Cleveland smoke dog. No, we want that smoke. Well, you got smoked.

Cleveland gave Miami a true whooping from start to finish. In the series, they gave the Heat two of their worst playoff losses. Both Herro and Adebayo were exploited by the Cavaliers.

Still, it wasn't for a lack of effort. Simply put, Cleveland was way better.

Dwyane Wade roasted the Heat for embarrassing playoff exit

However, their season was as tumultuous as it gets. For instance, the Heat traded away Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Throughout the season, that was a major element in the inconsistencies.

Regardless of that, the players managed to get through. Even though it was difficult, Wade wanted to give the Heat credit for how they handled it.

“To give my organization some credit,” Wade said. “To go through what they went through this year, losing their best player, I think now we really starting to see what Jimmy Butler meant to the Miami Heat, and now what he means for Golden State.

“But for any organization to lose a guy like that, it exposes you’re weaknesses. You could look at some of your strengths, but it exposed the Miami Heat in a lot of ways, losing Jimmy.”

Either way, they endured a season unlike any other. Despite making it to the playoffs through the play-in, they were no match for Cleveland.

Now, the offseason will be a huge element. With Butler gone, the Heat culture was absent.

Still, Wade made sure to give the Heat his flowers despite the disastrous outcome. At the end of the day, having a winning mentality is key. However, keeping realistic expectations is a major proponent of establishing winning ways.

Life after Butler isn't easy, but Wade thinks the Heat can do it.