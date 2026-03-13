As the conversation continues about Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo making history with scoring 83 points on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards, one person who witnessed it was his partner in WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson. While the sports world can debate the ethics of the Heat captain in Adebayo scoring 83 points, no one can take away that milestone, with Wilson putting it on full display on Thursday night.

Wilson would be in attendance for Miami's 112-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, where she was representing Adebayo's achievement. Subsequently, Adebayo's 83 points put him in front of Kobe Bryant (81) and behind Wilt Chamberlain (100) with the second-highest scoring game, as Wilson used emojis to show the order.

A'ja Wilson wore this custom made shirt at last night's Heat-Bucks game. 💯 💥 🐍 Wilt. Bam. Kobe. (via @_ajawilson22/ Threads) pic.twitter.com/RCWg9tS4Pn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 13, 2026

A'ja Wilson speaks on the work Heat's Bam Adebayo has been put in

Adebayo told ClutchPoints after the historic 83-point game that it didn't hit him he'd made history until he hugged his mother and Wilson, since those two have seen the immense amount of work he's put in. Wilson would echo the same sentiments when speaking to the media alongside Adebayo on Tuesday.

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“I know he says that I’m his inspiration,” Wilson said. “But I don’t think he has a clue how much he inspires me to continue to be the person that I am.”

“I see the countless hours that he puts in, I see the early morning workouts, the questioning, the self-doubt, I see all that,” Wilson continued. “And I’m grateful that God is really just really special for him. God doesn’t play about Bam.”

A’ja Wilson speaks on the “countless hours” that Bam Adebayo has put in behind the scenes. Spoke about how he’s “thriving” and about Adebayo’s journey. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/2vvRQY3NoX — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 11, 2026

At any rate, the power couple now holds huge marks for their respective leagues as Adebayo holds the second-highest scoring game with 83 points, and Wilson has the record for the most points scored in a WNBA game with 53 points. Consequently, Adebayo now looks to continue to lead the Heat and extend their seven-game winning streak on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.