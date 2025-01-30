As the Miami Heat are connected to Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox after reports of the guard possibly being moved ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Bam Adebayo could be a key factor in the decision. The Heat were even favored at one point to acquire Fox with one of the reasons being the connection between himself and Fox.

Adebayo has been known as one of the more well-respected players in the league as he's solidified relationships with players, especially through his time with Team USA at the Olympics. It was said that when Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard were interested in coming to Miami, Adebayo was a factor.

However, it's an easy connection with Fox as he and Adebayo are close friends, building their relationship as both went to the University of Kentucky where they were roommates. The Heat big man was even a groomsman for Fox's wedding in 2022 as Adebayo spoke highly of Fox according to The Miami Herald.

“That’s my man,” Adebayo said. “That’s my college roommate. Our relationship, for me, I think is very solid. I was in his wedding, I was a groomsman. That just shows the level of respect. That just shows the level of respect and obviously the bond that we have.”

There is a little bit of a problem though, which is reportedly that Fox's top destination is with the San Antonio Spurs, though it was said by Vince Goodwill that Miami remains a second-tier option. Fans will wonder if the team will have enough trade assets for a top star like Fox.

Bam Adebayo on why the Heat is an attractive spot for stars

However, depending on what the Heat can get for disgruntled star Jimmy Butler it could lead to Fox making his way to play with his long-time friend. How would Adebayo pitch the team to Fox or any other star for that matter?

“For me, they know that it’s all about basketball and what I’m going for,” Adebayo said. “When you’re in an organization that obviously we want championships, we have a coach that cares about not just championships but your players. When you have situations like that, you can’t take those for granted.

“There are a lot of dudes who have been in organizations where in 10 years, they had seven or eight different coaches,” Adebayo continued. “They see the success here and they want to be a part of it.”

The Heat's captain would be honest that he usually waits for the question to be asked about an interested star and doesn't hold back on what he says about the team.

What Heat's Bam Adebayo would tell De'Aaron Fox

He doesn't see it as a “recruiting pitch,” and since Fox is like “family” to him, he won't lie and say it's all sunshine and rainbows as ultimate success is earned with Miami.

“The thing is I’m telling you the whole truth. It’s not a recruiting pitch to me,” Adebayo said. “You’re going to get here, you know what it is. There is no BS, there is no, ‘I’m going to get my numbers.’ This is team basketball here. We’re going to play both sides of the basketball. So that’s 82 games, plus playoffs. I’m not sugarcoating anything. You make your decision from there.”

“To me, if I consider you like family like De’Aaron, I’m not going to lie to you,” Adebayo continued. “You’re getting a coach that’s not going to let you go below your standard and sometimes that does get annoying, sometimes that does rub you the wrong way. But it’s a coach that expects more out of you because he sees something. When you have a coach like that, you can’t take that for granted. There have been many coaches in some organizations that they’re there for a season. How are you supposed to bank equity with a coach who’s only there for a season, two seasons? You can’t really hone in and become something when it’s like that. For us, we got a coach that’s going to be here for a very long time that really cares about winning, but also cares about us.”

Consequently, with the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching for the Heat, it will be interesting to see what they do with Butler and if they have a chance to get Fox. Miami is 23-23 as they next face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.