MIAMI – As the Miami Heat indefinitely suspended Jimmy Butler on Monday, head coach Erik Spoelstra would downplay the events surrounding the team as his focus is elsewhere. With the trade deadline looming for the Heat and Butler, Spoelstra is more focused on the team in the locker room.

Butler was eligible to play Monday after serving his previous two-game suspension, but after what the team cited as repeated “disregard of team rules” and “withholding services” as said in their statement. Looking at the second part, he reportedly walked out of shootaround this morning after being informed he wouldn't start according to Shams Charania, leading to the 35-year-old's third suspension this month.

Speaking before the Heat take on the Magic Monday night, Spoelstra would be asked if the veterans in the locker room can handle any “disruptive” nature happening. The long-time head coach would flat-out say he does not “really care” and is focused “on the task at hand.”

“I don't know, I don't really care,” Spoelstra said. “We're just focusing on the task at hand, we need to improve in certain areas, so we need to maximize all of our time that we have together in getting better, continuing to find some kind of consistency to our identity. I don't need to talk about what our formulas are for winning. You know, we're more than half of the way through this season. We know what they are. It's a matter of being consistent and doing it, and that's what we're dedicating all of our time together is on that, not on anything else.”

Erik Spoelstra on possible message to Heat regarding Jimmy Butler

While the situation with the Heat and Butler has become “normal” as said by Tyler Herro, Spoelstra would answer if there was another message or talk to the team about the ongoing predicament. He would deny it and say that the goal is to “quiet the noise.”

“No, we didn't even talk about anything today, other than preparing for the Magic,” Spoelstra said. “I get it, you know, what you guys all want, you know, right now. And I figured that's why this meeting room is full right now. We're trying to quiet the noise, and we're just focusing on the task at hand. There's no better place to be than just the present moment.”

Charania would say in his report that Miami was going to start Haywood Highsmith, relegating Butler to the bench based on recent performances in the three games played between his first and second suspension. The star averaged 12 points per game while his performances looked languid, leading to the ultimate decision that he would not be starting.

“Yeah, we'll try,” Spoelstra said when asked if they went with Highsmith in the Heat's win over the Nets on Saturday to provide some consistency. “And, you know, I'll make adjustments if we need to. Whatever we feel is necessary right now, and we're learning more about this group, you know, as we go on and we'll figure it out.”

Butler's suspension lasts until the Feb. 6 trade deadline as it remains to be seen if he will remain on the Heat roster by then.