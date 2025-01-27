With the Miami Heat facing the Orlando Magic on Monday night, there will be a lot of attention on the playing status regarding Jimmy Butler. While the Heat star is expected to be available for the contest after his two-game suspension, there is still some uncertainty if he will start, come off the bench, or play at all as Tyler Herro gives his thoughts on the situation.

Besides not being on the injury report, Butler would be involved in Miami's shootaround this morning leading some to believe that he will play tonight, but the role is not solidified as of yet. Herro would say that the situation around Butler has become “normal” at this point according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“It kind of feels normal now, at this point, it’s kind of just what it is,” Herro said. “Nothing is guaranteed, so we just got to be ready to roll with whatever cards we’re dealt with tonight.”

It was reported by The Miami Herald that just like coming off his earlier seven-game suspension, Butler will play after his tw0-game suspension that ended with Saturday's win over the Brooklyn Nets. Miami still has “remained opposed to sending Butler home while paying him.”

“Butler was not on the injury report for Monday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic at Kaseya Center (7:30 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network Sun), with multiple league sources indicating that the Heat will make Butler available for the game barring something unexpected,” The Miami Herald wrote. “Butler plans to continue to make himself available to the Heat for games. But as of Sunday, the Heat remained opposed to sending Butler home while paying him.”

Heat's Tyler Herro shared “love” for Jimmy Butler

Like the first suspension, Butler was cited as having “conduct detrimental to the team” which included missing a team flight to Milwaukee. Butler would speak on his love for Miami during a padel tennis tournament he sponsored during that time.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct, and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee,” the team's statement read.

As Butler has been the face of trade talks throughout this whole situation, there have been some fans and others who question if the 35-year-old should play at all for the team. His effort level has been put on display as he's averaged 12 points per game in the games between the two suspensions where he was seen passing the ball more often than showcasing his aggressive play style, though there have been reports of his displeasure with his role.

However the situation turns out to be, Herro shared his “love” for Butler during last Thursday's shootaround while the Heat's captain Bam Adebayo is more focused on the team in the locker room via The Miami Herald.

“What do you think?” Herro said. “It’s probably not the easiest to work with someone who’s in and out in any job…We love Jimmy, we love for him to be here. I love Jimmy.”

“We keep the main thing the main thing,” Adebayo said. “That’s between him and the management and we let that be that. The rest of us, we worry about how we get wins. Next guy up…”