As the Miami Heat face the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, there is some question regarding the injury status of star big man Bam Adebayo. While Adebayo was hurt going into the win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, he is once again on the injury report with a calf contusion as he's only missed two games this season.

Here's everything we know about Bam Adebayo's injury and his playing status vs. the Pacers:

Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Pacers

As the Heat feel they are close to turning their season around, the team will need Adebayo for any game as he's currently “questionable” with the right calf contusion. Also having the same injury going into the victory against Atlanta, Adebayo finished the game with 20 points on nine for 12 shooting, nine rebounds, and three assists, all while being “banged up” as said by head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Bam was banged up coming into this game,” Spoelstra said. “It just shows you how much he wants this for this group. He put himself out there and then was a force of nature out there with his physicality and his efforts and his voice, his spirit, all of that. There’s probably a lot of guys that would have sat out either for the back or the calf, and he was unquestionably going [to play] in what he felt was a must-win.”

After the Heat beat the Hawks on Monday, the team went through an offensive resurgence that hadn't been seen in the past few weeks with them going on a rough stretch. During Wednesday's shootaround, Adebayo would be asked about his injury and mentioned how he hates “hearing questions” regarding his playing status.

“I don’t know,” Adebayo said per the team's YouTube account. “I always hate hearing questions about my status of playing a game. So we’re going to figure it out and we’re going to see.”

At any rate, Miami is 27-30 which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference before they take on the Pacers on Friday night, looking to stack wins during this home-heavy part of the schedule.