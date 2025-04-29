The Miami Heat came into Game 4 of their first round series of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers facing elimination after their 124-87 loss in Game 3. Even though the team vowed to play better in Game 4, that didn’t seem to be the case as the Heat trailed by close to 30 points at the half prompting fans to take to social media to express their bewilderment.

Related Miami Heat NewsArticle continues below
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center.
Heat make wrong kind of history in brutal showing vs. Cavs
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the basketball over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center.
Tyler Herro has perfect reaction to Heat’s brutal first quarter vs. Cavs
Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dribbles the basketball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends in the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center.
Heat’s Kel’el Ware gaining ‘invaluable’ playoff experience despite Cavs thrashing

The Heat trailed the Cavs by close to 30 points at the half of Game 4, 72-33. One more point from the Cavs and it would have been a 30-point lead at the half. The reactions from Heat fans, such as the ones above, were a mixed bag of disappointment and wondering where the team goes from here.

The Heat reached the playoffs by way of the play-in, for the third consecutive season. In 2023, they managed to reach the NBA Finals after going through the play-in. In 2024, they came in as the eighth seed and lost in the first round to the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

This season, they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, defeated the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the play-in and then beat the Atlanta Hawks in the next phase of the play-in to earn the eighth seed in the East. But any dream of making a surprise playoff run were dashed as the Heat came up against the No. 1 seed Cavs.

The question fans posed as to where the Heat go from here is a legitimate question. They aren’t going to get a good draft pick and they don’t have the type of franchise star to lean on. They are in what’s called ‘no-man’s-land,’ a spot of NBA purgatory where you aren’t good enough to make a real playoff run and you aren’t bad enough to get good draft picks to add top talent.