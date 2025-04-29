The Miami Heat came into Game 4 of their first round series of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers facing elimination after their 124-87 loss in Game 3. Even though the team vowed to play better in Game 4, that didn’t seem to be the case as the Heat trailed by close to 30 points at the half prompting fans to take to social media to express their bewilderment.

Cavs & Heat already over after the 1st quarter 😭 pic.twitter.com/H0Jn2CxXIc — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

This Heat game is like watching a gorilla murder 100 men — Rational Thug (@mikevsmic23) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Trade the entire roster. Stack up on as many picks as possible like OKC did — 🛸Austin 🛸 (@AustinHeff) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Heat culture is dead 🤣🤣🤣 — Myles Ferret (@Myles_Ferret) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Idek where this team goes from here — Carlos Perez (@carlosperez0324) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

We are a joke RN!! We just rolled over and got punked! — ΞLMi 👑 (@ELMiKiNGBiNG) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Heat trailed the Cavs by close to 30 points at the half of Game 4, 72-33. One more point from the Cavs and it would have been a 30-point lead at the half. The reactions from Heat fans, such as the ones above, were a mixed bag of disappointment and wondering where the team goes from here.

The Heat reached the playoffs by way of the play-in, for the third consecutive season. In 2023, they managed to reach the NBA Finals after going through the play-in. In 2024, they came in as the eighth seed and lost in the first round to the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

This season, they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, defeated the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the play-in and then beat the Atlanta Hawks in the next phase of the play-in to earn the eighth seed in the East. But any dream of making a surprise playoff run were dashed as the Heat came up against the No. 1 seed Cavs.

The question fans posed as to where the Heat go from here is a legitimate question. They aren’t going to get a good draft pick and they don’t have the type of franchise star to lean on. They are in what’s called ‘no-man’s-land,’ a spot of NBA purgatory where you aren’t good enough to make a real playoff run and you aren’t bad enough to get good draft picks to add top talent.