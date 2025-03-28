After the Miami Heat won three straight games on Thursday night after beating the Atlanta Hawks, the team is looking to increase the winning streak to four when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. As the Heat are experiencing a resurgence on offense, their latest injury report could put a halt to the latest positive momentum.

Miami will be missing some key members as the team announced via their official X, formerly Twitter, account that Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, and Kevin Love will miss the game. However, ClutchPoints was told other key information regarding the absences and how it relates to the upcoming three-game road trip that the team is embarking on.

“#MIAvsPHI INJURY UPDATE: Duncan Robinson (left sacroiliac joint dysfunction), Kevin Love (personal reasons) and Andrew Wiggins (hamstring tendinopathy) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Sixers,” the team's account wrote.

Wiggins, Robinson, Love, Nikola Jovic, and Dru Smith wouldn't travel with the team for the road trip, but a Heat spokesperson said that there is a chance that Wiggins and Robinson could meet up with the Heat on the road trip at some point. The Heat newcomer Wiggins will now miss nine of the first 24 games with the team, averaging close to 20 points per game in Miami.

Despite “tremendous” growth, Heat will miss Andrew Wiggins and others

As the Heat were led by Tyler Herro in Thursday's win over the Hawks as he scored 36 points in an impressive performance, it will once again be him and Bam Adebayo that will lead a shorthanded unit in the hopes of racking up some wins. In the recent winning streak, there had been “tremendous progress” on the offensive side of the ball per head coach Erik Spoelstra, especially from three-point range like in the last two games where they shot 68 and 54.5 percent from deep respectively.

“The process, we started to see it gaining traction three or four weeks ago,” Spoelstra said. “Yes, we had to conquer some demons in the fourth quarter. But you take those first three quarters, that offense was, that's the vision of where we want this thing going. It's not going to be all perfect. You know, we're trying to put this thing together in a short period of time, and with some of the injuries and Wiggs being out, like we're not making that as an excuse, it's just that that's kind of the reality.”

“Some of these things take time,” Spoelstra continued. “But we're seeing tremendous progress with our offense, and it's not just based on the result of the wins the last three games, our fourth-quarter offense was better, you know, tonight, but the process was better the last two games, it was better even before that.”

Despite the team being down players, Philadelphia is suffering from the same fate as they'll miss Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Paul George, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Kelly Oubre. At any rate, Miami is 32-41 which puts them 10th in the East.