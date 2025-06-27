The Michigan football team is scorching hot on the recruiting trail, and more commitments are coming. The Wolverines have already landed three prospects this week, and a few more are expected to roll in throughout the next few days. One player who Michigan is expected to land is four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee, who received a prediction to commit to the Wolverines. This would be a big add for head coach Sherrone Moore.

“FONG BOMB: On3’s @SWiltfong_has logged an expert prediction for Michigan to land 4-star OT Malakai Lee,” On3 Recruits said in a post.

Malakai Lee will be announcing his commitment on Friday, and the Michigan football team is one of his top options. He is also considering Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

Lee is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #137 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #10 OT and the #2 player in the state of Hawaii. Lee currently attends Kamehameha High School in Honolulu, HI. Michigan is a big change from the island life.

“From a traits standpoint, offensive linemen don’t come much better looking than Lee,” Lee’s scouting report reads. “He’s all of 6-6, 325 pounds with verified 36” arms and an 85”+ wingspan. He’s a fluid mover as well and has the feet, balance and frame to project as a tackle and could line up on either side, right or left in college. He plays a little hoops as well and checks off the multi-sport box for us.”

A lot of great offensive lineman have come through Michigan in recent years, and Lee could be the next.

“He uses his length well and has the ability to slide and mirror opposing edge rushers,” the scouting report continues. “He has added some physicality in the run game over the last year. He’s putting guys on their backs more but playing with a more aggressive edge to him is an area we think Lee can still improve on. Saying that, he’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and if he hits his ceiling, he will be playing football for a very long time.”

The Michigan football team is expecting multiple commitments in the coming days, and Malakai Lee is announcing his decision on Friday. It feels like good news is coming for the Wolverines.