MIAMI – After the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, it marked a much-needed bounce back win for a team that had been struggling the past few weeks. While the belief seems to be back with the Heat, one player under the radar shined in the playing time given, which hasn't been a guarantee this season.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra makes key rotation choice with Haywood Highsmith

As head coach Erik Spoelstra continues to figure out the right rotations, especially with the injury to Heat's Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith made a huge impact once his number was called. It would be his first minutes in a game since Feb. 12 when Miami lost to Oklahoma City Thunder as he brought not only his elite defensive ability, but even a shooting presence.

He finished with 14 points on four of five shooting from the field, all from three-point range, to go along with seven rebounds and four assists while having a +31 on the floor. Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints after the game that he was “happy” for Highsmith while also acknowledging the decisions he makes for the team's rotations.

“Really happy for him. You know, I mentioned that many times. Who knows what the right decisions are with this team? That's just the reality,” Spoelstra said. “And I can't claim that I'm making the right decisions, but basically, everybody's had their opportunities. You know, at some point we are where we are. So right now, there's kind of a clear mind in this final stretch. Just give in to the team, just pour into the team, pour into whatever we have to do to get wins, whether you're playing or not playing.”

“Just pour into the team. Stay ready,” Spoelstra continued. “If you're not in the rotation, your number will get called. That's happened all year long. Everybody's gotten their opportunity, but now with this stretch run, make an impact, and H [Highsmith] certainly did that right away, with the offensive rebounds, the hustle plays, he felt his energy and he earned all those minutes. You know, that's what we say all the time, and I couldn't take him out of the game.”

Expand Tweet

Haywood Highsmith “not surprised” with role on Heat

When the Heat originally re-signed Highsmith this past offseason, it was due to him fitting the system that Spoelstra likes to run with his defense and shooting ability improving each year. However, the playing time has been sporadic, but was brought out against Atlanta, likely to help against a top player in Trae Young.

“Not really surprised,” Highsmith said after the game about getting his number called. “I feel like, you know, he might throw me in for some defense. I mean, against Trae Young at the end of the quarter. So I was ready, you know, it was definitely gratifying to get the opportunity. And, you know, just provide a spark, provide a plus.”

Expand Tweet

There have been many players on Miami's bench that have been receiving zero playing time in some games, like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and recently with Terry Rozier who hasn't played in the last two games. Highsmith was in the same boat and understood that Spoelstra has a “tough” job in deciding who plays in a deep rotation.

“We have a lot of players that can definitely get a lot of playing time, gonna be tough to make decisions for him,” Highsmith said. “So I wouldn't have been in his shoes trying to figure out who was going to play this night, this night. So, you know, kudos to him for just trying to figure it out. And just, you know, he communicates to everybody, pretty much when he is going to try to put us into rotation or not, so definitely tough decision around.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's Tyler Herro said Haywood Highsmith was “itching” to play

The team needed a spark after the Heat had blown double-digit leads the past few weeks, but that was corrected in the turnaround win Wednesday where Highsmith played a huge part. He would say he's “used” to having his minutes be up and down and says he can provide some help in either scenario.

“I'm used to this feeling,” Highsmith said. “Sometimes playing, sometimes starting, sometimes playing seven minutes or 20 minutes, whatever. So, I mean, at the end of the day I'm a pro, my numbers called on, I'm going to be ready, if not playing one, I'm going to cheer my teammates and provide energy on the bench somehow, some way.”

Expand Tweet

Spoelstra isn't the only one who noticed Highsmith's work ethic as Miami's lone All-Star, Tyler Herro would say after the game that going into Wednesday, he prepared like he was starting the contest, which he had been earlier in the season.

“H [Highsmith] is ready for his opportunity,” Herro said. “I feel like, might be wrong, but he hasn't really played since we made the trade, and he was in the starting lineup before that. So I know he's always ready to play. You know, today was a great day for him. Before the game, this morning at shoot around, he was going through his pregame routine like he was starting tonight. So it was, it was good to see him, you know, out there on the floor, making an impact. I know he was itching to get his opportunity.”

Expand Tweet

The Heat is 27-30 which puts them eighth in the East as they next face the Indiana Pacers on Friday.