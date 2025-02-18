The Miami Heat came into the season hoping to contend for a championship, but without Jimmy Butler, that doesn't seem possible. Even with Butler, the Heat were in position to be a play-in tournament team. Now, their star is gone after being involved in one of the biggest trades of the season. Heat point guard Tyler Herro wants to win, but he knows that this Miami team is not a contender right now.

Miami is currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and they will likely end up making the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Heat have performed well as a lower seed in the postseason before, so anything is possible. However, Tyler Herro knows that they aren't a big threat right now.

“It's hard to do. I don't think people realize how hard it is to win a championship, and everything has to fall in line,” Herro said on NBA Radio. “But I think right now, we started the season with Jimmy [Butler] saying we're going to try to win a championship. I think obviously, if we're calling a spade a spade, we're not contenders right now.”

The Heat aren't contenders right now, but that doesn't mean that they won't be in the future. Miami still has a lot of good talent on this team, and a lot of production is coming from young, up-and-coming players. Herro thinks that the future is bright for the Heat.

“But I think with the team that we're trying to put together, we have a lot of young guys that can really help us win. Kel'el Ware is coming into his own Niko Jovic, [Jaime] Jaquez. So I think we have a lot of young guys that are starting to, you know, really see where their role can be with the new roster we have.”

Miami is currently 25-28 on the season and they are 5.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, the first team out of the postseason race in the Eastern Conference. After the All-Star break, it's a full spring to the finish line as there are less than two months left in the regular season. It seems unlikely that the 76ers catch up to Tyler Herro and the Heat, and you never know what will happen once this Miami teams makes it into the postseason.