As Miami Heat star Tyler Herro experienced his first All-Star experience, he now leads the team after the trade to the Golden State Warriors featuring Jimmy Butler. Herro would call the Heat's situation a “fresh start” with all the events taking place this season but answered an interesting question regarding Butler's Miami No. 22 which is now being worn by Andrew Wiggins.

There have been questions if the team should even use the number again since Butler is considered a legend to the organization, especially since if it will be retired. However, Wiggins has worn the number throughout his career with multiple teams, now with the Heat as Herro explained why it's fine that No. 22 can be used after Butler according to Yoav Modai.

“Jimmy is definitely a Heat legend,” Herro said. “But I feel like with how things, you know, transpired over the last couple of months, I think 22 can be worn again.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on Jimmy Butler and new teammate Andrew Wiggins

With the Heat looking to move past the trade deadline, Herro now leads the team alongside long-time teammate Bam Adebayo and now Wiggins being a main piece. However, Butler had been the main spark for the team, leading the franchise to two NBA Finals appearances as Herro spoke about Butler as a “great leader” during the All-Star break according to The Miami Herald.

“Jimmy is a great leader,” Herro said. “He leads by example. He comes in every single day with a hard hat, puts his hat on and he gets to work. He’s a winner. He wants to win. So I’m sure the fans out here in San Fran and Oakland will definitely love Jimmy and we’ll miss him down in Miami.”

Though Herro and others will miss Butler and the countless memories he made with the Heat, the star guard would say that with the drama that has been well-documented, the No. 22 can be used at the moment. Out of all the players to wear the number, it makes sense for Wiggins since he's had it his whole career as said before as even with the small sample size, Herro has been excited to play alongside him.

“I love playing with Wiggs,” Herro said. “I know how much he was loved out here in San Fran and how much he loved being here. So just trying to make him feel comfortable in Miami. He’s only played one or two games [with us] so far. So after the break, it will be fun to get up to speed with him.”

Miami is 25-28 which puts them ninth in the Western Conference as out of the All-Star break, they are on a four-game losing streak with their next contest on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.