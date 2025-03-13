MIAMI – As the Miami Heat are in the midst of a five-game skid after the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, there will be a lot of finger-pointing from fans on who's to blame and which aspects need to be cleaned up. While the Heat are looking to make a final playoff push, star Tyler Herro spoke after the contest on the mindset of the team and what they have to do now to turn their fortunes.

Tyler Herro on the Heat's “spirit” being down

Herro would lead Miami in the loss to Los Angeles with 31 points on 13 for 23 shooting from the field and making only two of his seven attempts from three-point range. Going along with seven assists and six rebounds, Herro would say to ClutchPoints that he knows how “it's getting old hearing” the same sentiments, but the ultimate goal is to stick with it and even pointed out how the “spirit” levels haven't been where they should be.

“Stay with it. I know it's getting old hearing that, but you know, that's our job is to stick with it,” Herro said. “I think these last couple games, our spirit hasn't been at the level it needs to be. Obviously, wins and losses can affect emotionally. But I feel like, right now is the time where we need to come closer and be as close as we've ever been from top to bottom. Being able to come in and just lean on each other, try to turn this thing around.”

“Obviously, there's a little over 15 games left, we still have a good opportunity to put ourselves in a position to get in the play-in and then get back in the playoffs, and that's what we want,” Herro continued. “Everyone in the locker room feels confident about a first round matchup. We just have to continue to get better. And don't let these last five games or week or so really define who we are, or our season that we've had, just gotta continue to stick with it.”

Tyler Herro on who it's up to in turning the Heat around

While there is no doubt that the Heat are feeling stress as besides the five-game losing streak which includes every outing at the Kaseya Center in the current home stand, the team has lost 12 of their last 16 games. However, the team mentally is led by an “even-keeled” Herro who said it's up tp himself and captain Bam Adebayo in getting “this thing turned around.”

“I'm even keeled,” Herro said. “Try to stay, you know, not get too high and not get too low for moments like this. But this is when this has to bring the best out of me and Bam [Adebayo] specifically, trying to lead this team and get this thing turned around.”

The schedule doesn't get any easier for Miami as the home stand closes with a date against the Boston Celtics on Friday night as the team is 29-36 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference.