Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is known for his sharpshooting on the court, but it turns out he’s developing a reputation as a front-office mastermind—at least in the virtual world. During a live stream with content creators Adin Ross and NEON on the Kick, Herro revealed a unique gaming habit that’s now going viral, he rebuilds every NBA team he plays against in NBA 2K.

This candid moment came during a casual conversation streamed to thousands. In a clip shared by user @Vinod_r108 on X, formerly Twitter in response to a post from @Fearbuck, Herro explains that he often plays 2K’s “MyGM” mode after games, using real matchups as his inspiration.

Tyler Herro tells Adin Ross and NEON that he tries to rebuild every team he plays during the season on NBA 2K

The moment quickly gained traction across social media, with fans fascinated by his detailed approach to team management in 2K. Rather than simply playing to win, Herro immerses himself in roster strategy, rebuilding struggling franchises into powerhouses. The 2K gaming habits of real players aren’t usually this involved, making Herro’s approach stand out.

This quirky gaming ritual also reflects a broader trend, the growing crossover between professional athletes and gaming culture. Platforms like Kick allow players like Herro to show another side of themselves, reaching younger audiences through entertainment that blends sports with digital media.

Herro’s connection to gaming adds another layer to his evolving public persona. The 25-year-old Miami guard is coming off an All-Star season and has emerged as one of the franchise’s top scorers, averaging 23.9 points per game. But when he's not lighting it up at FTX Arena, he’s apparently rebuilding the very teams he just torched on the court.

Whether it’s updates on Heat players or a glimpse into how today’s athletes unwind through gaming, Herro’s 2K comments shed light on the increasingly blurred lines between real-world sports strategy and virtual simulation—an evolving space where the game never truly ends, even off the court.