With fans predicting the upcoming Miami Heat playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, there's no doubt people are wondering how star Tyler Herro will perform. Besides the Heat looking to steal a game in Cleveland, Herro's future could be intriguing, especially in regards to a contract extension.

Starting on Oct. 1, Miami and Herro could add a three-year extension worth $149.7 million on top of the two years he has left in his contract. If they don't agree to an extension by Oct. 20, Herro would be eligible for a four-year, $206.9 million extension in the 2026 offseason.

He could even be supermax eligible, which is a five-year contract worth $380 million, if he were selected to an All-NBA team next season, according to The Miami Herald. Herro would even say he hasn't thought about it much, but is “excited to see” in terms of an extension, as he touted how much he wants to stay with the team.

“It’s something I haven’t paid much attention to, obviously,” Herro said of a potential extension. “I’m going to let my agent and the organization figure that out. But everyone knows I want to be here long term, and I’m definitely excited to see what they have to say for the extension, and see if they want me here as much as I want to be here.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro

It's no doubt been Herro's best season with the Heat, leading the team by averaging 23.9 points and 5.5 assists to go along with 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about his electric start to this season, how he experienced adversity, and him overcoming the obstacles.

“Look, what he did the first half of the season was the shot profile that we had laid out during the summer,” Spoelstra said. “Scouting reports get implemented, [Andrew Wiggins] was out, so he had to become a guy that just generates some offense for us. And a lot of those things are going to be midrange or wherever he can get an open crack in the defense on a floater or things like that. He has developed that skill set.

“What I really like about what he’s doing right now is he’s playing off the ball, off the catch, and he’s using other opposing defenders’ aggressiveness against them on catch and gos,” Spoelstra continued. “He’s so skilled that he’s going to make you pay if you’re moving against his catch, and that’s part of his evolution. And then if that scouting report changes, then he can still do it from behind the three-point line or on the catch, or Wiggs gets it going and they start sending more attention to him. All of this is trending in a good way for our team.”

Heat's Tyler Herro ready to excel in playoffs

Now, Herro looks to carry that offensive momentum from the regular season and play-in tournament into the playoffs against the Cavaliers. There's no doubt he is “excited” and ready to further prove his worth.

“I’m excited for it,” Herro said. “I think I’m ready for the opportunity. I know I’ll be ready to seize the moment.”

Miami looks to get up 1-0 in the series in Game 1 on Sunday.