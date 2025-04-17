The Miami Heat have been a perennial playoff team under the watchful eye of head coach Erik Spoelstra; they've only missed the playoffs thrice and finished with a losing record twice prior to the 2024-25 season. But this campaign has presented a plethora of challenges for the Heat. They had to navigate the complicated Jimmy Butler drama and even suffered a brutal losing streak towards the end of the season, forcing them to finish the season with a 37-45 record, requiring them to go through the play-in tournament if they were to make the playoffs.

Being the 10-seed is never easy, as they will have to win two single-elimination games on the road just to earn the right to be the eighth-seed. But the Heat have mostly righted the ship over the past few weeks, and on Wednesday, they lived to survive another day after beating the Chicago Bulls in convincing fashion, 109-90, to set up a do-or-die contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday for the right to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Spoelstra has always put the Heat in a position to punch above their weight class, and even with the departure of Butler, Tyler Herro knows that the team's culture allows them to remain competitive even when circumstances are somewhat dire.

“[We're] super resilient. We have a bunch of guys who come in everyday, put their hard hats on and they work. The season hasn't exactly been how we wanted it to but we come in, we work, we continue to get better everyday. We got a lot of young guys who have a lot of promise and a lot to look forward to,” Herro told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth following the Heat's win.

"Super resilient… bunch of guys who come in everyday, put their hard hats on and they work." Herro and the Heat just keep going 💯😤 https://t.co/sWk1Pg4fxP pic.twitter.com/1oCt3xEhYK — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Heat won their past two matchups against the Hawks by double digits, so the odds to advance to the playoffs might be in Herro and Miami's favor.

Tyler Herro dominates Bulls in Heat rout

Getting a huge night from Tyler Herro would have most assuredly meant a win for the Heat; the Bulls' defense isn't the best (they rank just 19th in the association), and Herro played like the All-Star he was this past season, putting up 38 points on 13-19 shooting from the field.

Friday's matchup against the Hawks will be tougher, however. Herro will be matched up against one of the best defenders in the league in Dyson Daniels, although that didn't seem to give him much trouble in their last matchup as the 2025 All-Star went off for 36 points in a 122-112 win over Atlanta.