The Miami Heat were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers this week in embarrassing fashion, losing the final two games of the series by over 100 points combined. Some drama has now followed involving star guard Tyler Herro.

On April 26, The Athletic's Jared Weiss published an article discussing how difficult it's been for Herro to help the Heat win games without Jimmy Butler, who is now a member of the Golden State Warriors.

He asked Herro about the absence of Butler before Game 3 against the Cavs, with Herro giving this answer:

“Obviously, I know I need Jimmy to win. If we had Jimmy right now, I feel like it’d be a completely different situation,” Herro told The Athletic.. “We probably wouldn’t even be the eighth seed. So finding that middle balance of like, damn, we need him, but also understanding, sh–, that’s his career and what he wants is ultimately his right to want what he wants. It was just tough to be in the middle of both sides.”

However, on Wednesday morning, Tyler Herro put Weiss on blast, saying he had asked him about the Jimmy saga earlier in the year when the drama was actually happening. Herro claimed he never once said Miami needed Butler to win:

Tyler Herro says his comments about needing Jimmy Butler to win were taken out of context

Yikes. Herro struggled through the last two games of the Cleveland series, scoring just 17 points. There's no question the Heat were a different team sans Butler, but it was clear there was no turning back for the veteran. Both sides wanted to go their separate ways.

Regardless of the drama and a disappointing first-round exit, Tyler Herro had a career year. He made his first All-Star team, averaging 23.9 points and 5.5 dimes per night. He's clearly the main man for this franchise moving forward, but Miami needs to add more talent around him and Bam Adebayo if they're going to be competitive.