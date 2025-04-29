Miami Heat fans did not hold back on Tyler Herro after their season-ending loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the East First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Monday night.

In 31 minutes of action, Herro finished with four points, a rebound and an assist. He shot a dismal 1-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-9 from beyond the arc. The lone shot he made was in the first quarter, emphasizing how much he struggled throughout the contest.

Not only did he have an off night, but the Heat also struggled to contain the Cavs offense. Cleveland was relentless throughout the game, getting whatever they desired at Miami's expense. With Herro struggling, who was their leading scorer, their weaknesses became major in Game 4.

Fans did not take long to be critical of Herro's performance, making their thoughts known on social media. Here are some of their reactions.

“Tyler “I needed Jimmy to win” Herro,” one fan said.

“Bro really said they weren’t gonna go down 0-4 just to put up this,” a fan wrote.

“Bam and Herro are legit all star players. They are not and never will be superstars and to win championships u need superstar,” one fan commented.

“Imagine this guy being your teams best player,” one said.

“Thought he was gonna figure out the Cavs defense,” one stated.

What's next for Tyler Herro, Heat

It was a night to forget for Tyler Herro, especially with how Game 4 turned for him and the Heat against the Cavaliers.

Miami couldn't convert on most of their shot attempts. They only made 36% of their total tries, including 20% from beyond the arc, and 60% from the free-throw line. They also couldn't secure the ball, committing 19 turnovers throughout the game.

Four players scored in double-digits on Miami's behalf. Nikola Jovic led the way with 24 points and five rebounds. He shot 8-of-15 overall, including 4-of-9 from three, and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Bam Adebayo came next with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins and Pelle Larsson provided 12 points and five rebounds each.

The Heat will now move on to the offseason with plenty of questions to answer. The inconsistency of their starters became an issue in the playoffs and their depth would require significant improvement to bring the team back into serious contention status.