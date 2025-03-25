MIAMI – As the Miami Heat take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in what will be a meaningful game for obvious reasons, the team will have some momentum going into it despite a rough March. The Heat snapped its 10-game skid on Sunday beating the Charlotte Hornets as Erik Spoelstra and Bam Adebayo spoke about finally getting one in the win column after a while.

With little time remaining in the season, it would be easy for the team to let go of the proverbial rope, but the team showed their grit and sustained a double-digit lead, which had been a flaw for Miami. Spoelstra would say that he is “not going to ever take it for granted” in terms of how hard it is to win in the NBA.

“I mentioned this to the guys, I'm not going to ever take it for granted,” Spoelstra said. “I didn't think that I did take for granted, but I don't think we're going to take it for granted how difficult sometimes it could be to win in this league, and we experienced everything in this organization, I do think our guys should enjoy this one. I'm going to enjoy it for a short period of time. You know how we're wired. We'll get ready for the next one, but the untold story will be the fact that we've been playing good basketball, we've been playing better, we can see there's been an improvement.”

“You want to be a part of something where you feel like there's something happening,” Spoelstra continued. “And we've felt that for the last several games…but the reality is, we haven't been able to win. So that does have an impact on the human condition, but our guys are resilient, and it's a connected group.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro share reactions after snapping skid

The Heat were led by newcomer Andrew Wiggins who scored a whopping 42 points in the win over the Hornets where after the win, the team's captain in Adebayo was elated with the performance. Echoing the same sentiments as Spoelstra, he would express how he will not “take it for granted” and admitted there have “been a lot of down days” during the losing streak.

“Man, I do not take it for granted,” Adebayo said. “It just feels great to get a win in the win column, honestly. There’s been a lot of down days and to see us have a breakthrough, I’m proud of this team for not letting go of the rope.”

In the victory, Adebayo scored 11 points on four of 10 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals as the other leader in Tyler Herro had a bounce-back game of 29 points on 11 for 19 shooting from the field. Herro would say to ClutchPoints after the game how “amazing” it was to break the skid.

“Yeah, it was amazing. Just to get the win it was great,” Herro said.

Erik Spoelstra on the Heat “playing playoff games” during the season

As the Heat leaders in Adebayo and Herro face their former teammate in Butler, there is no doubt the team will enjoy the win and hopefully look to build off of it. If anything, Miami looks as if they've been playing playoff games which could be beneficial for them in the immediate future as Spoelstra puts it.

“It's a group that has great toughness to be able to, you know, pick ourselves up off the mat and then get back to work the next day. And that's that is a great quality,” Spoelstra said. “So we'll enjoy this one and hopefully start to put together some games. The way we look at it, we've been playing playoff games with the kind of stress and expectations and context for six weeks. We feel like we've been doing that. So if we can just continue to do this and turn these into wins, we think that we can be a dangerous team.”

At any rate, the team is 30-41 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference before the Heat face the Warriors on Tuesday.