MIAMI – After Andrew Wiggins helped the Miami Heat snap its 10-game losing streak to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night, 122-105, all eyes will be on the next game on Tuesday. Former Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors come to town as there is no doubt that some have had the game circled on their calendars as Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo spoke about the matchup.

Butler's tenure in Miami was one to remember, being a major part of leading the team to two NBA Finals appearances alongside Herro and Adebayo rounding that era's big three. Herro would admit the game will be “fun,” while also saying that it's just “another game for us.”

“It'll be fun. I think it's another game for us honestly,” Herro said after scoring 29 points in the win over the Hornets. “Just came off of a 10-game losing streak. We got bigger things to worry about at this point. We need to just win games. Obviously, Jimmy's coming back here, but it's a regular game.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo predicts Jimmy Butler's return game will be “great”

The Heat's captain in Adebayo would also comment on Butler making his return to Miami on Tuesday night as the two have no doubt been close during the last five and a half seasons. He would predict that it's going to be a “great game” filled with “high-intensity.”

“It’s gonna be a great game,” Adebayo said after scoring 11 points on Sunday night. “I feel like it's gonna be high-intensity, it's gonna be a great game for both teams. We'll see who walks out with the W.”

The status of Warriors star Stephen Curry is still up in the air as he's dealing with a pelvic bruise and according to ESPN's Shams Charania, he will be traveling to meet up with the team. However, it doesn't mean he's playing as it depend on the “treatment response.”

Since the trade that sent Butler to Golden State, Miami has been 5-17 which included the just broken 10-game losing streak while the Warriors are 16-3 with the former Heat star.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on tenure with Jimmy Butler

Butler would comment on the return to face the Heat and would downplay multiple aspects of it, even saying that the time with the team was “alright” in regards to what they accomplished. Head coach Erik Spoelstra would be asked after the game about the highly anticipated contest and would admit he's been “aware,” but has been “engulfed” in the skid to really think about it.

However, he wouldn't hesitate to say that the relationship between Butler and the team was a “great five-year run.”

“The best thing about that is we've been so engulfed in our situation right now that if I were up to be up here and say, I haven't really noticed the schedule. Everybody would roll their eyes. I literally haven't really been able to check out the schedule. We've been trying to get a damn win. I was aware of it, you stop really looking, that's why the highest form of sanity is just being in the present moment. And when you're in situations like this, you're just in the present moment, you're just trying to do everything you can just to get one win.”

“So yeah, give me some time on that. Obviously, there'll be a lot of different feelings about it. I probably won't express all of them, and that's fair but we had a great five-year run. We didn't win the title, but only one team does. You know we had some great moments here. You know, we all get past that, that's what you'll always remember. Doesn't matter what everybody feels right now.”

At any rate, Miami is now 30-41 after the win which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference before the team takes on Butler and the Warriors.