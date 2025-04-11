As one of the most well-known sports personalities based in Miami, Dan Le Batard feels as if he has let the city down. With Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill involved in another domestic dispute — this one potentially leading to a divorce from his wife, Keeta — Le Batard accused the city of covering up the troubled star's public image.

Given Hill's checkered history off the field, Le Batard feels the Miami media “laundered” Hill's true personality and public image due to his success as a player. The broadcaster claimed the city's lack of successful sports teams over the past decade caused fans and media to overlook any off-the-field issues so long as it helped keep the Dolphins exciting.

“He had problems on the Chiefs, too; we laundered him,” Le Batard said on ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.' “Come on, man. Come on! Miami did some laundering here. We know what this is. It's fast, we like it, it makes us feel good. We'll snort it. The boy genius on the sideline, look what happens when you got a fast guy who's faster than everyone else. And he gets arrested outside the stadium, and he's knocking over people on a boat. He's careening wildly through Miami.”

Le Batard said he wanted to “look in a mirror” for his part in the “laundering” process and later did so literally.

Since being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins in 2022, Hill has now been involved in five controversial and public altercations. Most notably, he was named the defendant of multiple paternity lawsuits in 2023 and was infamously pulled over and detained by police officers just hours before the Dolphins' 2024 season opener.

Police responded to call at Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's home

Le Batard was reacting to the Wednesday report that police responded to a call on Monday requesting immediate help at Hill's home. The call came from Hill's mother-in-law, who begged officers to help her daughter, Keeta Hill. The report claimed the couple got into an argument that led to Tyreek Hill throwing his wife's laptop before taking their four-month-old daughter to the balcony.

Officers reported a bruise on Keeta's chest, which the couple claimed was not from their argument. Regardless, Keeta Hill filed for divorce the following day, Tuesday, and Tyreek was reportedly served the official papers that same day.