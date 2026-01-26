One would think that Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest calf injury, which would keep him out for at least a month, would keep him with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season automatically. After all, if one team were to acquire Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade, it's reasonable enough to expect at least a few assurances that he'll be healthy moving forward and that he can help a potential playoff push this year. Alas, no one can get any of those assurances at the moment considering the uncertainties that come with a calf injury.

However, Antetokounmpo is simply too good of a player and too impactful of a superstar that teams are still in hot pursuit of the Bucks star as per the latest report from NBA insider Marc Stein.

“One of my most consistently clutch sources passed along Sunday that multiple teams continue to try to engage the Bucks on a Giannis deal that they would like to consummate before the Feb. 5 deadline …. even though Antetokounmpo himself says he will be sidelined for at least four-to-six weeks by his latest calf injury incurred Friday night,” Stein wrote.

Bucks look to hold on to Giannis Antetokounmpo until the end

Superstars of Antetokounmpo's caliber rarely come along, which explains the Bucks' desire to hold onto him for as long as possible. Moreover, the Greek Freak has said in the past that he wants to stay in the Cream City for as long as possible — disputing previous reports that he had begun to ask for a trade from the franchise he's called home since 2013.

At the very least, the Bucks are willing to oblige him, as according to Stein, Milwaukee still isn't too inclined on trading their franchise cornerstone away despite his injury issues.

“There is still no clear-cut indication that the Bucks are willing to entertain the prospect of an Antetokounmpo deal before draft time in the spring,” Stein added.