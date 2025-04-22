Listless and lifeless, the Milwaukee Bucks trailed throughout Game 1 of the team's playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, falling 117-98.

“The way we played tonight, at times, wasn't us,” Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters postgame. “I think we're gonna be better. In the second half, we were better.”

To answer their superstar's plea for more energy and cohesion on both sides of the court, the team will need better production from the usual suspects, including possibly Damian Lillard in his return from an injury hiatus. But different players also need to step up, particularly if Kyle Kuzma, Taurean Prince, and the team's other starters falter in the same way they did in Game 1.

5 Bucks who need to step up in Game 2

Pat Connaughton

Pat Connaughton offers an intriguing mix of playoff experience and impact on both sides of the court. The 32-year-old has been used sparingly throughout this season and only saw a minute of action in Game 1.

But he's not known as Playoff Pat for nothing, and he does have the recent experience of dropping a career-high 43 points, to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists, just over a week ago in the team's final game. Rivers has been reluctant to use him at all, but has occasionally sprung him off the bench when the team needs a jolt.

AJ Green has been instant offense all season, bombing from deep with surprising accuracy. He's especially adept at getting open for catch-and-shoot 3-pointers provided to him by Antetokounmpo and Lillard drives. He played 27 minutes in Game 1, and his 45.5% mark from long range was a rare bright spot for a team that shot a dismal 24.3% on 3-pointers. The starters combined for a ghastly 1-11 clip from deep. If Rivers wants to shake things up in a big way, he could insert Green into the starting lineup.

Jericho Sims

Jericho Sims offers little in the way of offensive production, but the hyper-athletic big man offers a major speed and agility upgrade over starting center Brook Lopez. Lopez, an NBA champion with the Bucks and proven winner, is 37 years old and often looked a step slow on Saturday, particularly on blow-bys by the shifty Pacers guards.

Sims played 10 minutes and, while not scoring, showed he can be effective in defensive transition and on the boards against the Pacers. Those attributes are worth giving him more court time. He finished the game +3, tied for highest on the team with Bobby Portis.

Kevin Porter Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr. closed the regular season on fire, showing a craftiness and skill on both offense and defense that greatly contributed to the team's eight-game closing win streak. He was particularly effective in lineups featuring four bench players, all shooters, plus Antetokounmpo.

Porter Jr. came back to earth somewhat in Game 1, his first career playoff game, shooting only 28.6% and missing both of his 3-pointers. But he led the team in assists with five and has the skills and wherewithal to take over games. It's likely only a matter of time before he does so in this series.

Gary Trent, Jr.

Trent has been a consistent long-range threat and defensive stalwart throughout the veteran's first season with the Bucks. His 54.5% shooting clip on Saturday was the second-highest on the team behind Antetokounmpo.

He does have experience as a starter, getting the nod in the first seven games of the season. It's unlikely he'll move into a starter's role, but he could get extended minutes early in the first quarter if the starters again falter early and put the team in a hole.

n his postgame comments, Antetokounmpo complained that the team generally lacked decisiveness but singled out Trent Jr. as an exception.

“He was very decisive,” Antetokounmpo said. “We need the same decisiveness from him in Game 2.”

Up next: the Bucks and Pacers play Game 2 on Tuesday night. The Pacers lead the series 1-0 and will look to go to Milwaukee with a 2-0 lead.