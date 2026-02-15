Giannis Antetokounmpo had been the talk of the NBA over the past few weeks, as there was a chance he could have been traded. Once the report came out that he was staying put, Antetokounmpo rejoiced on social media, insinuating that he didn't want to be traded. After that, Antetokounmpo shared with the world that he had invested in Kalshi, which is a site that allows people to buy and trade predictions.

That led people to raise an eyebrow, especially since the NBA has cracked down on players placing bets.

During All-Star Weekend, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about Antetokounmpo's involvement in Kalshi and basically said it wasn't a big deal.

“From what I know, it's a minuscule investment, much smaller than 1%,” Silver said. “That does not violate the rules that have collectively bargained with the players' association. Obviously, it's an issue I'm paying an enormous amount of attention to. It's rapidly evolving. We are currently looking at prediction markets essentially in the same way we're looking at sports betting.”

Adam Silver addresses Giannis's investment with Kalshi and the state of sports betting in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chX3NPjsro — Sportico (@Sportico) February 14, 2026

If Silver and the NBA are looking at prediction markets the same, then there should be a cause for concern that Antetokounmpo has invested in Kalshi, regardless of how much he put into the company.

Though Kalshi isn't considered a betting site, the more people began to use, it can turn into something bigger than expected. With a name like Antetokounmpo co-signing it, there's no question that sports fans will start to use the platform, and that's all it takes for it to blow up.

This might be a good time for the NBA to step in, but as of now, it doesn't look like they plan on doing anything. That could just lead to other players investing in the company as well, and then you'll have a bigger problem on your hands.