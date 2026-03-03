On the 23rd of January, Giannis Antetokounmpo diagnosed himself with a strained calf in the aftermath of a close loss for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Denver Nuggets. This was the second time this season that Antetokounmpo had to miss plenty of time due to a calf strain, and it's contributed to Milwaukee's woes on the season.

But on Monday night, in a clash against the Boston Celtics, Antetokounmpo returned to action. While the Bucks still couldn't put up much of a fight against the red-hot Celtics, losing by 27 points in the end, 108-81, the fact that Antetokounmpo returned to action and tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes of play is a good sign for Milwaukee — especially when, prior to the trade deadline, it looked as though Giannis had played in his final game for Milwaukee in a while.

After the game, Antetokounmpo admitted to not making things any easier for himself after pushing his body so hard, much to his and the Bucks' downfall.

“I'm just stubborn…I just gotta be smarter. I'm not old but I'm older for sure. When you deal with a lot of soft tissue injuries it's hard. I feel like I've been playing the whole year with like a deficit,” Antetokounmpo bared, via @ohnohedidnt24 on X (formerly Twitter).

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks face all-important crossroads

The Bucks being uncompetitive has to be very disappointing for Antetokounmpo, who wants to compete year-in, year-out. Milwaukee did hold on to its franchise cornerstone in the end, but it sure looks as though his days with the team are numbered.

Milwaukee was so lackluster in his return game that only three players scored in double figures — Antetokounmpo, Ousmane Dieng, and Bobby Portis. Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. had nightmare outings. Even Giannis went 7-18 from the field — uncharacteristically poor field goal percentage for him.

Come offseason time, it will be now or never for the Bucks to try and convince the franchise's greatest player of all time to stay.