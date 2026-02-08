The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for answers on offense with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with an injury, and they tried to find that help at the trade deadline. They weren't able to make a big move, but they recently made a signing for a guard who was waived at the deadline, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Free agent guard Cam Thomas has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Tony Ronzone of Wasserman tells ESPN. Thomas, 24, averaged 21.4 points per game over the last three seasons with the Nets,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Nets were trying to trade Thomas at the deadline, but it seems like they couldn't find they deal they wanted for him. That led them to waiving him, and several teams reportedly had interest in signing him.

Article Continues Below

Head coach Jordi Fernandez spoke about Thomas being waived by the team.

“That’s probably a question for management, because my job is to coach the team on the floor,” Fernandez said. “Obviously, there’s communication between management and the coaching staff, and we’re on the same page, but I’m not going to speak for Sean [Marks]. When Cam was here, he was part of us, he wore our jersey, he played hard, and competed. The only thing I can say is thanks for all the time he spent with us… I've already told you guys what type of player I thought that I wanted to see. He always worked and tried and was a teammate here. Now it’s exciting for him to start somewhere else. We just wish him luck and say thanks for wearing our jersey.”

Thomas will now have a chance to continue his season with the Bucks, and they've needed some help in the scorig department with Antetokounmpo out. One thing that Thomas has shown through his career is that he can put the ball in the basket.