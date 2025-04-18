Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard returns for a first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. After the Bucks announced Lillard was dealing with a deep vein thrombosis, he missed 12 consecutive games. Head coach Doc Rivers provided an encouraging announcement before the best news, regarding Damian's return, made it official.

Lillard said he felt it was time to return to the floor, per Bucks' X, formerly Twitter.

“The moment that I feel good about it, I'm not going to be all waiting, and all of that,” Lillard said. “The moment I feel I can go, I'm a go. That's what I can tell you.”

Damian Lillard cleared to play for Bucks

Bucks guard Damian Lillard returns cleared to play for in Game 1 of the Bucks' first-round series against the Pacers on Thursday. The good news comes just before the postseason.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported Lillard's return on Thursday.

“Milwaukee's Damian Lillard has been cleared of his deep vein thrombosis and is no longer on blood-thinning medication, sources tell ESPN,” reported Charania on X, formerly Twitter. “Lillard is out for Game 1 Saturday against Indiana and will have a period of time to resume contact workouts and ramp up for return.”

The Bucks finished their regular season 8-2 in their last ten games of the regular season. They will face the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. Lillard finished the regular season averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 58 games.

Before the news broke, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was hopeful of Lillard's return, suggesting he was on the way to making a full recovery, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski.

“Everything is still progressing positively. Last test was fantastic. So, you know, that's about all I have. Fingers crossed,” Rivers said.

While Lillard's return is a big step in the first direction, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers will still need valuable production from his supporting cast, including wing Kyle Kuzma, center Bobby Portis, and shooter Pat Connaughton, who erupted for 43 points, including five threes in the Bucks' 134-133 overtime win against the Pistons.

Connaughton averaged 13.4 points on 56.5% shooting, including 37.5 from deep in his previous five outings. Kuzma posted 14.1 points on 54.9% shooting, including 44.4% from behind the three-point arc, in his eight games in April. And Portis averaged 16.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in the Bucks' last three games of the regular season.

The Bucks will host Game 1 against the Pacers on Saturday.