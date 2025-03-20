The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard is listed as questionable on the injury report. He is dealing with right soleus soreness. He was listed as probable alongside his All-Star teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo before being downgraded to questionable. After going for 16 points on 6-of-18 attempts, four assists, and three against the Golden State Warriors, Lillard could end up sitting out on Thursday. Here's everything we know about Damian Lillard's injury and his playing status vs. the Lakers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Damian Lillard injury status vs. Lakers

Given that Damian Lillard's injury report downgraded him from probable to questionable, the Bucks' likelihood of him playing decreases drastically, especially on the second night of a back-to-back. After losing to the Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Bucks are 5-5 in their last 10 games, while the Detroit Pistons are tied with Milwaukee for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The last time the Bucks beat the Lakers 126-106 in their previous meeting on March 13. Giannis Antetokounmpo led with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting and 12 rebounds. Lakers' Luka Doncic scored a season-high 45 points and finished with 11 rebounds. Austin Reaves added 28 points, eight rebounds, and three assists as Los Angeles will look to avenge that loss one week later.

Lillard has had a productive month but turned in lackluster performances in losses to the Thunder and Warriors. Perhaps a game off will put him on the right track, as his lingering injury may be hindering his play. As one half of the Bucks' All-Star duo, Lillard also enjoys playing alongside Kevin Porter Jr., who is one player who may need to step up in Damian's absence.

Lillard is averaging 23.0 points on 45.2% shooting, including 34.9% from deep, 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game for the Bucks in March. 10 games into March, the Bucks are 5-5. However, when it comes to the question of if Damian Lillard is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is most likely not.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Probable (right patella; tendinopathy)

Damian Lillard — Questionable (right soleus soreness)

Bobby Portis — OUT (league suspension)

Lakers injury report

Luka Doncic — OUT (right ankle sprain)

Dorian Finney-Smith — Doubtful (left ankle injury management)

Rui Hachimura — OUT (left patellar tendinopathy)

LeBron James — OUT (left groin sprain)

Maxi Kleber — OUT (right foot surgery recovery)

Austin Reaves — OUT (right ankle sprain)

Jarred Vanderbilt — Doubtful (right groin strain)