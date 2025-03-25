While the NBA MVP race appears to be locked up by Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo once again finds himself in the mix. After winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, Antetokounmpo has finished in the top five of the voting each season since.

This year will be no different for Giannis.

However, being in the mix for the MVP award or receiving All-NBA honors isn't a priority for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. All that he cares about is winning at the end of the regular season to build championship momentum for the Bucks.

“Listen, the MVP discussion is great. I’ve been in the MVP discussion, what, like the last seven years? Yeah, probably the last seven years — top three, top four, top three, top four. It’s good. It’s a great compliment,” Antetokounmpo told Sam Amick of The Athletic. “But at the end of the day, winning is a different feeling. I was able to live it once (with the 2021 title). Then I don’t know if people feel like it counts or it doesn’t count, or whatever it is, but winning is winning, so is the NBA Cup.

“It was like, wow, this feeling, man, it’s like — it’s better than intimacy.”

Antetokounmpo has been the driving force of the Bucks' success this season. In 59 games, he's averaged 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor. Should these averages hold, Giannis will record his second straight season scoring at least 30 points while shooting 60 percent from the floor.

Despite all of the individual success and records he has set, Giannis is still solely focused on winning another championship.

“That’s the feeling I’m chasing. I’m not even going to lie to you. Like, All-NBA, all that stuff is great, but it’s winning. I want to win.”

Bucks, Antetokounmpo envisioned championship during NBA Cup

The Bucks experienced a glimpse of this championship feeling in December when they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas to win the 2024 NBA Cup.

With Damian Lillard by his side, Antetokounmpo understands the expectations his franchise has set. These two stars were paired together to win at the highest level possible, which is why Giannis used the NBA Cup as a way to once more form a championship identity in Milwaukee.

“It's the best feeling ever. Winning feels good,” Antetokounmpo said after the Bucks won the NBA Cup in December. “We had this goal as a team and we accomplished it. I'm very proud of everybody. I'm so happy for Dame that we got that first trophy together. And this is just the beginning.”

Since winning this in-season tournament, much has changed for the Bucks.

Khris Middleton was traded for Kyle Kuzma, and Milwaukee added key secondary depth to their rotations with Kevin Porter Jr. and the emergence of Gary Trent Jr. off the bench. With these new, contributing secondary talents, Giannis knows the Bucks have what it takes to win another championship.

Most importantly, the belief of capturing a championship after winning the NBA Cup has not gone away for Giannis and the Bucks.

“You saw what happened in the NBA Cup. We were locked in,” Antetokounmpo told Amick. “We were able to go out there and beat one of the best teams in the league in the finals. Like, you never know what can happen.

“I’ve seen many times teams that click at the right time, and I feel like we can be one of those teams.”