Darker days are coming for a Milwaukee Bucks team that is on the precipice of blowing everything up. With the team going nowhere fast, the Bucks are entertaining trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo more seriously than ever. And amid the huge dark cloud the Antetokounmpo trade rumors have cast on the franchise, Milwaukee is losing steam on the hardwood, most recently losing to the Washington Wizards on the road, 109-99.

Without Antetokounmpo, the cracks in the Bucks' foundations are very obvious. They don't have much in the way of promising young players, and they don't have the veteran talent to hold down the fort amid Antetokounmpo's injury-related absence. And it hasn't helped matters whatsoever that Milwaukee is even struggling at this particular area of the game that they have to win considering that they're shorthanded already to begin with.

“Honestly, it was a rock fight. Let's just keep that real. But the 50-50 game, we got crushed. Before the game, we literally talked about it. We gotta win the rebound war and we can't foul shooters and tonight, I don't know how many points – at one point, I think it was 18 points – of fouling shooters and that's not including the other fouls,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said after the game, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Bucks count down the days until doomsday

Trading Antetokounmpo seems to be an admission of defeat for the Bucks. They tried to add to the roster this past offseason by adding Myles Turner at the cost of Damian Lillard's contract, but all that did was worsen Milwaukee's long-term outlook.

They've now come to realize that they won't be able to put together a contending roster around Giannis while he's still in his prime, and trading him away is an act of love for the franchise's greatest player.