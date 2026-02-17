The Milwaukee Bucks recently surprised some in the NBA world with their decision to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo through the NBA trade deadline. Antetokounmpo was in Los Angeles for the NBA All-Star weekend festivities over the weekend, but did not participate in the event as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

At one point, Antetokounmpo shared a hilarious moment with his four year-old son, making a joke at San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama's expense in the process.

“So at 19, you're gonna get drafted, and then you're gonna be rookie of the year, and then you're gonna be an All-Star, and then you're gonna dunk on Wemby,” said Antetokounmpo, per the NBA's account on X, formerly Twitter.

For that to take place, Wembanyama would have to have at least an 18-year NBA career, which isn't off the table considering the historic start that he's gotten off to with the Spurs. However, dunks on Wembanyama have been few and far between thus far in his career, so it would certainly take a lot from the younger Antetokounmpo to get it done.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, Antetokounmpo stuck with the Bucks past the trade deadline despite rampant rumors, although it is unclear if that means he will be a member of the organization long term, or if it was simply a delay until the summer, when other teams will be able to make more lucrative offers for the star.

Some have floated the idea of the Bucks shutting down Antetokounmpo for the rest of the year in the hopes of securing a higher draft pick, which could help either entice him to stay or accelerate their rebuild if he were to leave. The Bucks will have the lesser of their own pick and that of the New Orleans Pelicans.

In any case, the Bucks' 2025-26 season is slated to resume on Friday evening with a road game in New Orleans.