The Milwaukee Bucks are scratching and clawing to get their first-round series with the Indiana Pacers back to Milwaukee with a 1-1 split, but things didn't go to plan. Despite the return of Damian Lillard, the Pacers and their explosive offense has still been too much for the Bucks as Indiana rolls to a 123-115 Game 2 victory.

Just like in Game 1, Antetokounmpo is doing all that he can to keep his team in the game. He finished the game with 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 14-for-20 from the field. As usual, Antetokounmpo made plenty of trips to the free throw line while barreling to the basket.

For years now, opposing crowds have been counting to 10 during Antetokounmpo's lengthy free-throw routine. On Tuesday, one Pacers fan took it to a new level with a sign that served as a free throw clock for the former league MVP.

Pacers fan brought out a Giannis FT clock while he was at the line 💀⏰ pic.twitter.com/y5ySYsQWTh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2025

Antetokounmpo still knocked down 6-for-10 and imposed his will on the game. He is used to being taunted about the routine by now after years and years of fans trolling.

The Greek superstar has had another spectacular season and is cruising toward another top-five MVP finish and a First Team All-NBA spot, but he has a lot of work to do to get this Bucks team into the second round of the playoffs. Milwaukee now needs to win four of its next five games against the same team that eliminated it last season in the first round, so it will be a big challenge for the Bucks to come back.

Antetokounmpo has proven over and over again that he will play some of his best basketball in the playoffs, but that may not be enough for a Bucks team that has been a bit of a roller coaster all season long. However, if he can help them get a pair of home wins in Games 3 and 4, it will be a completely different series.